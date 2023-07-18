Commissioner Manny Ramirez wants Tarrant County to use federal funding to increase broadband access.

A newly announced program could help the county government do just that.

President Joe Biden’s administration announced $42.45 billion in funding last month, available to all 50 states, under the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program. ​​Texas will receive $3.3 billion of that total, which will then be allocated by the state to various municipalities.

“It’s an opportunity to capture some federal dollars,” Ramirez said at a commissioners meeting July 18.

Ramirez said he understands the city of Fort Worth is working on a grant proposal of its own, and he thinks it makes sense for the county to take initiative and help areas of the county that currently have low to no internet access.

“We have a lot of spotty areas in the unincorporated county, and even some in the incorporated,” he said. “They don’t have access to broadband fiber and internet connectivity.”

Ramirez did not say how much in funding the county plans to seek.

The city of Fort Worth and the North Central Texas Council of Governments previously applied for $182 million in federal funding to improve internet access, safety and transportation in the Lancaster area.

Commissioner Roy Brooks pointed out that some residents in the county often had to rely on mobile hotspots and public WiFi spots during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abou 10% of households in the county are without internet access, according to BroadbandUSA. And 5% of county residents don’t have devices, like computers and smartphones, to access the internet.

Not all areas of the county have equal access to internet services, Brooks said, and the commissioners should work to fix that.

Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare also expressed willingness for county staff to put together a grant proposal for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program.

The Texas Broadband Development Office anticipates it will start taking grant applications for that funding in 2024, according to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.

Juan Salinas II is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at juan.salinas@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.