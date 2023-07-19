As the shiny new Dickies Arena grabs the spotlight and the Fort Worth Convention Center prepares for a major upgrade, a master plan for the city’s nearly 90-year-old event complex, Will Rogers Memorial Center, is quietly taking shape.

The city of Fort Worth and Event Facilities Fort Worth Inc., a nonprofit supporting organization of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, are in final negotiations regarding a long-term agreement for upcoming renovations to the Will Rogers Memorial Center. The nonprofit will oversee and manage the design and implementation of the projects.

In mid-June officials from the city, the event nonprofit and the Stock Show met with representatives of some of the major tenants of the Will Rogers Memorial Center, including the National Cutting Horse Association, American Paint Horse Association and the National Reined Cow Horse Association.

The main purpose of the meeting was to coordinate strategies to mitigate the impact of a renovation project on any 2024 events. But the organizations also began discussions on a master plan for not just equestrian and stock show events, but for all center’s buildings and infrastructure, said Matt Carter, general manager of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (FWSSR).

“It’s like the proverbial eating the elephant, you take it one bite at a time,” Carter said. “But if we have this comprehensive plan, then as you’re making those steps, you’re making them in the right direction, you know what the end goal is. It might not seem to be moving as fast as some would like, but we really feel like the most important step is to get this comprehensive plan right.”

Major renovation projects are already in the works. Construction will begin next spring on a $91-million project at the Will Rogers Memorial Center (WRMC). The project will provide upgrades, repairs and improvements to the facilities that hold more than 30 equestrian events annually for an average of 260 event days.

“We feel good about where we are and where we’re going,” said Mike Crum, Fort Worth public events director. Crum said there are currently 26 projects underway at WRMC valued at about $58 million. The largest of those projects is the $33-million sheep and swine barn reconstruction and the second largest is a renovation of the concourse.

“On top of that, we’ll be talking to the City Council this fall about issuing a debt package for Will Rogers capital projects that will be almost $50 million worth of projects that we hope to complete within the next three to four years,” he said. That is about $110 million being put into upgrades over the next five years, he said.

Most of the project’s $110 million investment comes from the Fort Worth’s Culture and Tourism Fund.

“We are not funded with property taxes, but dedicated funds from the hotel tax, parking fees and other fees,” Crum said.

The next meeting between the city, the EFFW and the FWSSR will take place either later this month or early August where they will further discuss developing a master plan as well as present conceptual drawing for the concourse and lobby projects.

While the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and equestrian events provide the bulk of what they do, WRMC hosts a wide variety of events, from concerts to trade shows.

“We’re kind of like a Swiss army knife,” Crum said. “We do everything from a granddaughter’s first dance recital, up to having you know, million dollar cutting horses performing in the Coliseum and all of our show arenas. There’s something for everyone in what we’re investing in the complex.”

According to an economic impact study performed by the Highland Group, the 17 buildings that make up the WRMC complex host about 111 events annually.

The discussions on the master plans for WRMC include working to capitalize on the auditorium as a site for entertainment (concerts, musicals, recitals, comedy shows) and civic events (graduations, town hall meetings).

“We see that increasing as not all shows are large enough for Dickies, and Will Rogers can be a great fit,” Crum said.

The plans for upgrades to the center came to the forefront when one of the major horse shows that uses the complex, the National Cutting Horse Association, announced in June it was considering a plan for a dedicated complex in Weatherford. At the time, several members of the Fort Worth-based NCHA voiced concerns about the upkeep of the WRMC. However, at their national convention, NCHA officials decided not to pursue plans for the dedicated complex at this time.

The Coliseum, along with the Will Rogers Tower and the Will Rogers Auditorium, were constructed in 1936 as a plan by influential business leader and publisher of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram Amon G. Carter to present a Fort Worth alternative to the official Texas Centennial taking place in Dallas. The competing nonofficial Fort Worth Frontier Centennial Exposition used an advertising slogan of “Go to Dallas for education; come to Fort Worth for entertainment.”

The three commissioned Art Deco buildings were named for Carter’s close friend, newspaperman and entertainer Will Rogers, who died in a plane crash in 1935. All three buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

While it is still a few years away, the discussions regarding the master plan will include plans for the 2036 100th anniversary of the iconic Will Rogers Coliseum, Auditorium and Pioneer Tower.

Key Will Rogers Memorial Center improvement projects

The Swine Barn at the Will Rogers complex is set for an update. (Courtesy| City of Fort Worth)

Will Rogers Coliseum ($8.5 million): EFFW / FWSSR along with the city of Fort Worth began the design process in mid-June 2023 on a comprehensive plan for the renovations of the Coliseum, Tower and Auditorium which were constructed in 1936. The comprehensive plan will serve as a guide for the $8.5-million initial phase, which will include the Coliseum’s restrooms, concourse and, if funding allows, the lobby. These first renovations are anticipated to begin in the spring of 2024.

WRMC complex-wide Improvements ($42 million): Projects are being discussed, prioritized and subsequently plans will be developed for various improvements to buildings across the WRMC campus.

Sheep and Swine Barn Renovation ($40 million): The third of a four phase renovation plan for WRMC’s original livestock buildings built in 1948 will begin in February 2024. Phase III Sheep and Swine Barn renovations will include increased ventilation and insulation, improved lighting, electrical upgrades, a new show arena between the two main structures, enhanced livestock handling facilities as well as new stalling capacity for horses (325 new stalls) and additional warm up arena options for horse exhibitors. The project will also provide additional recreational vehicle hook ups and improved pedestrian access between the WRMC campus and Dickies Arena. These renovations will transform buildings that have historically been single purpose into multipurpose assets.

Source: City of Fort Worth, Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo and Event Facilities Fort Worth.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org.

