Fort Worth’s Northside is planting the seeds for a healthier community with help from its community center.

The community center received a $5,000 grant from Blue Zones Live Well Community Initiative to help build a garden. Officials see it as a way to invest in the health of the city’s predominantly Latino Northside neighborhoods.

The proposed garden space will be next to the entrance of the community center. Daniel Leal, the Northside Community Center coordinator, sees potential in the tall-weeded area.

“It’s not beautiful now, but it will be,” Leal said.

The garden is still in the planning stages but is expected to be built in September. Leal wants the project to help young people in Northside make healthier choices.

“When we’re younger, we kind of tend to gravitate towards the foods that our family gives us and not be concerned about not knowing all the ramifications,” Leal said.



Tarrant County has the fourth-largest obesity mortality in Texas, according to Tarrant County Public Health data. About 70% of Latino residents 18 and older are overweight.

Leal experiences firsthand how a lack of information can negatively affect a community. Northside families often aren’t aware of the ramifications of the food they eat while becoming less physically active as they grow older, Leal said.

“That’s not a good combination, I think the biggest thing is to give us a choice and the information to be able to make a choice,” Leal said.

Carol Murray, Blue Zones Project director of communications, expects the garden will encourage stronger bonds and learning opportunities.

“A critical component of this work is our focus on systems change to improve access to fresh food for all residents,” Murray said. “Northside is a historic neighborhood with rich roots and heritage. The garden adds value to the community by providing a place for individuals to build a greater sense of community.”

Leal is banking on Northside residents to come together for the garden.

“We need someone in the community passionate about gardening and knows what they’re doing to teach these seniors and kids who are ready to learn,” Leal said.

Northside resident Maria Herrera, 70, has visited the community center for her entire life and now her grandchildren use it, too. She is enthusiastic about what this garden means for her neighborhood.

The garden and its colorful plants are an opportunity to make the center more attractive and welcoming to the community, Herrera said.

“Many of us don’t know that much about gardening but would love to learn,” Herrera said.

Herrera expects the garden will impact her grandchildren’s lives just like the center has impacted hers.



Juan Salinas II is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at juan.salinas@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

