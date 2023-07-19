Amazing grace, how sweet the sound

That saved a wretch like me

I once was lost, but now am found

Was blind, but now I see…

– A verse from the hymn “Amazing Grace” by John Newton

I had a “spiritual awakening” recently during a visit to a fine-dining, downtown Fort Worth eatery nestled discreetly between Main and 7th streets. Grace was quite simply – amazing.

The ambiance and menu of Grace manage to be contemporary and fresh while coupling with something that many diners believe has declined in recent years — customer service. All qualities that, no doubt, have helped make Grace, and its sister restaurant Little Red Wasp, a mainstay in a world of trendy dining concepts that have come and gone. Grace celebrates 15 years in the restaurant industry later this year.

The menu, designed by executive chef Blaine Staniford, is reflective of his modern take on American classics. During his career, he has been named Young Gun by D Magazine, received Four Stars for Food from the Dallas Morning News, and appeared on Good Morning Texas. In 2012, Blaine earned the title of “Top Chef, Fort Worth” by Fort Worth Texas magazine. He has indeed introduced Fort Worth diners to innovative and inspiring dishes through seasonal menu changes and monthly wine dinners highlighting Grace’s passion for fresh and local ingredients. Chef Staniford’s menu is accompanied by a superb wine list by sommeliers Tony Fino-Fraser and Junior Lindamood.

Some standout dishes were butter-poached oysters crowned with caviar, king crab, chives and crème fraiche, jumbo lump crab cakes with French mustard cream and petite greens, strip steak with an assortment of varied sauces and toppings to choose from, and crispy mini shallot potato cakes underneath Maine diver scallops blanketed with a buttery caviar sauce. Though this is a restaurant known for its steaks (also spectacular), the seafood dishes were certainly some of the best I’ve tasted anywhere. And I don’t say this lightly.

Chef Daniel Murphy reached out to me on Twitter after I shared photos of some oysters I had on vacation a few weeks ago. It was then that he casually suggested I stop by Grace and try its food – specifically the celestial butter poached oysters. The chef imbued this single dish with complexities that foreshadowed the rest of the remaining dining experience. Briny, tender, crunchy, soft and bitter — a medley of descriptors that were full of promises that delivered perfection with each savory bite while the melodic sounds of Nigerian-born Sade serenaded those of us who had not, or rather could not, bear to leave the dimly lit dining room.

Dain “Adam” Jones, a 30-year veteran of the Fort Worth restaurant scene, has owned the much-admired Grace restaurant since 2008. Little Red Wasp, is another highly rated downtown eatery owned by Jones, also the past general manager of Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse. And 61 Osteria, the third and newest installment, is focused on Italian fare and locally sourced ingredients. Lisa Brown, general manager, assisted in opening Grace and Little Red Wasp alongside Adam, and she was the private dining manager for seven years before leaving briefly and returning to manage Grace.

It was truly a remarkable encounter and time well spent for a random Tuesday evening.

Deah Mitchell writes about more than food. You can email her at deah.mitchell@fortworthreport.org.

