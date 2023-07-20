A three-letter acronym created in 1997 with friends has guided Quinton “Q” Phillips throughout his life: WWP. The two w’s stand for “worldwide” and the “p” can mean anything as long as it’s positive, Phillips said.

That acronym, along with the fellowship he made with his friends, followed him throughout his life.

Since then, Phillips, now 41, has rooted himself in working with young people — first as a juvenile probation officer and now as an adjunct professor of criminal justice at Texas Christian University. He also serves on the Fort Worth ISD school board and on the Texas Association of School Boards’ board of directors.

“Everything that I’ve done, since that moment in 1997, has been in conjunction with or to the affirmation of my brothers within WWP,” he said.

Phillips is also co-founder and executive director of Community Frontline, a nonprofit started in 2016 to advocate for racial justice and community solutions. The organization is starting a “rite of passage” program for young people, teaching them about African and American history.

Being on the school board means the world to him, he said, as someone who left and came back to his community to make a difference. The board also influences the culture of the school district, Phillips said. He also believes in the power of education in creating a better society. He recites a quote by one of his mentors when he thinks about the power of education.



“Education has to be more than reading, writing and math,” Phillips said. “It has to teach you who you are and whose you are. The more in tune someone is with who they truly are, the better they treat their fellow man.”

Bucking stereotypes

Growing up, Phillips said, he and his friends wanted to buck the stereotypes of what they were surrounded by in the Stop Six neighborhood. That’s why they started the group WWP. He considers the members of that group family. They motivated each other to attend college and housed each other throughout their university years before starting businesses and Community Frontline together. When Phillips ran for school board, the members served on his campaign team.

Matthew Nelson met Phillips when he was 10. Phillips was always a leader but isn’t self-promotional, he said. Nelson’s older brother, Community Frontline’s director of legal initiatives Albert Roberts, is best friends with Phillips. Nelson was also a part of WWP.

Phillips does what’s best for the group, whether that’s WWP or Community Frontline, he said.



“He’s always had a vision for the future,” Nelson said. “He’s always been the example of how to be to everybody else. It’s like this practice-what-you-preach-type method.”

Nelson believes Phillips will change Fort Worth because he loves it. Phillips’ entire family is from Fort Worth and he makes his love for the eastside clear. What he loves the most about the area, he said, is the people. The community has an “embarrassment of riches,” he said.

A handful of influential Fort Worth leaders grew up near Phillips, influencing his overall direction in life. Dr. Gwendolyn Morrison, who has sat on the Tarrant County College board since 1976, lived down the street. He also lived near former Fort Worth mayor pro tem Bert Williams.

Although Phillips was also surrounded by negativity, he understood how many good people lived in east Fort Worth.



“It was guns, and it was gangs. It was prostitution. It was poverty. All these things were surrounding us,” Phillips said. “I saw those things every day. And yet, even though being around those things, when you sift through all of that, and just see the people, the people were funny, and loving, and even somebody who might be called to life of crime, you know, they had codes and ethics.”

Focusing on the people

Phillips believes changing education starts from the top. Working as a probation officer where he grew up heavily impacted his approach to education. The kids he worked with, Phillips said, reminded him of his childhood friend group.

“We were doing similar things, maybe not necessarily the criminal activity, but kind of just living in the environments they were living in,” he said. “And from there, I feel like I was able to build great rapport with them.”

Working with young people strengthened Phillips’ desire to make an impact, leading him to run for a school board seat. He was first elected in 2019, and said he doesn’t take being chosen by his community lightly.

Ted Beard, a school board trustee in Longview, serves on the Texas Association of School Boards’ board of directors with Phillips. He said Phillips is dedicated and focused. Serving on the state board brings a different perspective because of the exposure to issues across all of the state’s school districts.

“I think that broadens an individual’s thought process while serving on their local board as to what I call the W-I-N factor: what’s important now?” Beard said.



As Fort Worth grows, Phillips hopes its leaders remember to make decisions that are people-centered and empower community members with the tools they need to be successful wherever they are from.



“I would just love for Fort Worth to see the richness in all of our neighborhoods, and particularly the historically neglected ones,” Phillips said “And say, how can we make it better for people over there? How can we make people proud that they are where they’re from?”

Quinton Phillips bio:



Birthplace: Fort Worth, Texas Moved to Fort Worth: Born and raised Day 1 Family: Wife, Diondria Phillips; sons, Quinton Phillips II and Austin Phillips; mother, Barbara Day; WWP. Education: Paul Laurence Dunbar High School; bachelor’s degree in social work / psychology at Prairie View A&M University; master’s degree in theological studies at Eastern University. Work experience: Juvenile probation officer, cultural competency consultant, adjunct professor, co-founder/executive director of Community Frontline, Fort Worth ISD school board member. Volunteer experience: Volunteered with several school districts, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Tarrant County Advocacy Program, Boys and Girls Club, Meals on Wheels, Freedom School, Community Frontline, Create + Co and several others. First job: Breaking down and moving wooden pallets and filling sandbags for construction sites. Advice for someone learning to be a leader: “You can’t lead where you won’t go, and you can’t teach what you don’t know.”- – Rickie Clark Best advice ever received: Remember only what you do for Christ will last.

