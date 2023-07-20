Learning how to build a car engine for a class assignment was a daunting task for Saginaw High School senior Jonathan Almodóvar.

Engines are complex. So much could go wrong. But Jonathan, 17, found his way through careful measuring — at least twice, just in case.

His precision and gift for automotive technology paid off when he recently won a national competition. However, he didn’t start working on cars for awards. He has bigger aspirations.

Jonathan is part of his school’s team for SkillsUSA, a national organization preparing students for careers in trade, technical and skilled service jobs and that hosts competitions. He participated in the organization’s contest for automotive maintenance and light repair.

In 2022, he placed fifth at the district competition. In 2023, he didn’t expect to make it all the way to nationals in Atlanta — and win.

“I knew I had the experience and knowledge, but I didn’t feel like I was good enough to get first,” Jonathan said.

Jonathan Almodóvar, a senior at Saginaw High School, works on a Mercedes SUV for an automotive maintenance and light repair contest during the SkillsUSA National Competition in Atlanta. Jonathan won first place in the competition. (Courtesy | Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD)

Ernie Cruz, automotive teacher at Saginaw High School, has taught Jonathan since he started the track in his sophomore year. Cruz credited Jonathan’s tenacity for his success at SkillsUSA and in his automotive classes.

“I’ve done the same thing every single year, and this is the first time I’ve ever had anybody go to this level,” Cruz said. “He’s the one who has dedicated the time to come train and do the extra stuff that needs to be done to be competitive at that level.”

Cruz worked as a successful automotive technician for 15 years before he transitioned to teaching in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD. He saw people struggle when they started as a technician and eventually leave because their skills weren’t up to snuff.

The best technicians know how to diagnose a problem, fix the car and move on — quickly, Cruz said.

And Jonathan does that, Cruz said.

“Jonathan has been one of the most outstanding students I’ve had in the nine years I’ve been here,” Cruz said.

Cruz teaches Jonathan at the Hollenstein Career and Technology Center, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD’s work-based learning campus. By the time Jonathan graduates in May 2024, he will earn several industry-level certifications, including one from Toyota.

More than one in 10 graduates in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD earn an industry-level certification, according to Texas Education Agency data.

Jonathan did not sign up for automotive courses solely for the awards or certifications. He wanted to follow in the footsteps of older brother, who also went through Cruz’s classes and is working as an automotive technician.



“He really got me into cars,” Jonathan said. “We used to play a lot of car video games, then we started looking at cars and we started working on cars.”

Jonathan plans to open a performance automotive shop with his brother after graduating and earning a few more certifications. He loves to modify cars so they can go faster.



“It would mean a lot because we’ve been at this since we were little kids, and it’s been our dream to open a performance shop to work on cars,” Jonathan said.

Once he opens his shop, Jonathan has another dream to seek: Buying his all-time favorite car, a yellow Lamborghini Huracán.

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

