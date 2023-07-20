In a training room at the Tarrant County Plaza building, teachers sit at a desk taking notes on the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension’s Learn, Grow, Eat & Go program, which they plan to bring back to their campuses.

About eight of them made a paper-towel garden each receiving a square of a paper towel, seeds and washable glue during their training.

The task was to fold up the paper towel to make enough squares for the seeds — 16 for carrots, but some plants needed more space — and put a small drop of glue on each seed.

The lesson brings fractions in by making sure the paper towel had the exact number of squares needed, “sneaky fractions,” as one teacher said during the lesson.

Once the seeds were glued on, the paper towel was laid on soil and sprayed with water. Back in their own gardens, students would then push the seeds into the earth. The glue and towel dissolve to serve as both organic matter and prevent weeds.

Gardens in schools aren’t just helping students learn about science and math— what students grow is fed to them through the cafeteria, and time in the soil is helping their mental health.

Gardening is beneficial to both physical and mental well-being, according to the National Library of Medicine. Gardening helps distract the mind and puts it into a quieter and more relaxed state, according to Texas A&M research.

Kristi Murrell is the specialist coordinator at Kennedale ISD’s Patterson Elementary, and she said she attended the training so she can bring the garden lessons back to her students to complete as a gifted and talented research project along with the student council.

The campus already has the beginnings of a garden — called Maritza’s Garden, named after a student who died of cancer 10 years ago, Murrell said. She hopes to use the curriculum to bring it back.

Last school year, Murrell’s students got to plant some seeds in class and watch them germinate, which she said they loved. She hopes the enthusiasm will continue and Martiza’s Garden will flourish.

“The first thing we’re going to do is go back and we’re going to clean up we’re going to see what has grown,” Murrell said. “Our goal is to have one half a butterfly garden with flowers, perennials, annuals, and the other side of the pergola for having food.”

Kymberly Polite Mayes sings to her garden, and so do her students.

She’s a principal at Southwest Adventist Junior Academy in Dallas. Located in the Oak Cliff area, Polite Mayes and her colleagues started a garden at their school because it’s located in a food desert.

Time in the garden is good for her and her students, Polite Mayes said. It gives them time to decompress — singing and talking to the plants help students express themselves.

For Polite Mayes, her campus saw a need for fresh food for students. The garden helps serve that purpose for the school cafeteria.

“We have set aside spaces in our schools for cooldown spaces. The garden has become ours,” Polite Mayes said. “So whenever you need a time just to tap out for a second, being in the garden has a peace that is almost indescribable to where the children absolutely come back much calmer just from having to rub their hands in the dirt, talking to their plant.”

