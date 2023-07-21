Lori Kennedy, director of health services for Cornerstone Charitable Clinic, learned that several patients come to the clinic because they are more afraid of losing their job than their eyesight.

Kennedy has been director for the past five years. She said that incoming calls typically involve someone who found out they have cataracts after failing an eye exam and need clear vision in order to perform their job.

“For many people, their job requires them to drive. They may be an Uber driver or they might drive a truck for a living or are a delivery driver. So their livelihoods are at stake,” Kennedy said.

The clinic is part of Cornerstone Assistance Network, a Fort Worth Christian-based nonprofit established in 1992 by North Richland Hills Baptist Church, now known as Cross Church. For the past 30 years, the nonprofit’s mission has been to “restore the hope of individuals and families suffering under the burden of poverty in Tarrant County,” according to its website.

What is a cataract? Cataracts are a “cloudy or opaque area in the normally clear lens of the eye,” according to the American Optometric Association. A cataract can interfere with normal vision depending on its size and location in the eye. There’s a lens located inside the eye behind the iris that focuses light rays to send an image to the optic nerve of the brain, according to the American Optometric Association. Cataracts can interfere with this process by clouding the lens and scattering the light, resulting in the lens not being able to focus properly.

Most Cataracts are caused by age-related changes in the lens of the eye, according to the American Optometric Association. Other factors can include diabetes, medications or a family history of cataracts.

The cataract clinic offers the procedure at no cost to those living in Texas without insurance, 250% below the poverty level, or who can’t afford the surgery with their current plan.

“In some cases, we see that somebody’s got insurance, but they may have what we call a catastrophic policy where they have to come up with the first $1,000 and then they [the insurance] will pay for it. Most people can’t do that,” Kennedy said.

The average cost for cataract surgery with private insurance is roughly $3,000, according to a December 2022 article from the Eye Center of Texas.

Although cataracts are curable through surgery, it is one of the most common worldwide cases for visual impairment, according to a 2020 study in the National Library of Medicine.

The clinic receives patients through referrals from doctors, from Community Eye Clinic, a routine eye care facility located inside First Christian Church or from people googling, Kennedy said.

“We’ve had patients come through here who are blind as a result of cataracts. Which is just heartbreaking to me because it’s literally a 10 to 20-minute procedure to remove it,” Kennedy said.

When someone calls for assistance, they are screened for eligibility based on their income, insurance status and severity of the cataract.

“If they’ve got other eye conditions like glaucoma, retinopathy or other things going on other than the cataract, we’re probably not going to do it here because there could be other complications,” Kennedy said.

The medical equipment that the clinic uses is donated by Alcon, a company that specializes in manufacturing vision equipment. Eye surgeons volunteer their time to perform about 10 cataract surgeries a month. Dr. Daniel Gold, an eye surgeon in Palestine, Texas, said he has been volunteering at Cornerstone for eight years.

“I’m a Christian and so it’s just a joy to be able to help people that can’t otherwise get help. That’s why I got into medicine,” Gold said.

Carol Robinson, a staffed registered nurse for the clinic, typically joins Gold in the operating room. Robinson has worked with the clinic since 2013 and works as a circulating nurse, which means she is the one who manages the flow of the patients and the medical instruments.

“But one of my other jobs is I’m constantly praying for these patients,” Robinson said.

The clinic operates through appointments only. Potential patients must visit the clinic in person or call about starting an application to see if they are eligible for an appointment, according to the website.

“One of the things that I’ve really loved about going there [Cornerstone] is just how grateful most folks are there,” Gold said. “The kind of satisfaction and joy that they express is way better than any payment you can get.”

