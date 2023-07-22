Texas Christian University medical student Nico Martinez’s face and hands were covered in dark blue paint as he leaned over his friends to color the word “risk-taker.”

Few blank spaces remained on the walls in the hallway of Morningside Middle School where medical students painted multiple words of encouragement: “empathy,” “accountable,” “respectable” and more.

The words on the walls may just be random art for some. But Martinez and dozens of first-year medical students from TCU’s Burnett School of Medicine hope the words inspire characteristics that the middle school students aspire to.

Beginning medical students should learn the importance of understanding the community — their location, what they value and what’s important to them, said Ric Bonnell, director of service learning and community engagement at TCU’s Burnett School of Medicine. The knowledge gained through this interactive community engagement will help medical students prescribe the right medicine and help their patients get healthier as they learn their needs.

“A lot of us didn’t come here just to learn from a textbook and stay in a room all day and learn about medicine in a vacuum,” Martinez said. “We came here to interact with the community, we came here to actually grow those relationships.”

That’s when medical students, like him, can learn to be better and provide better care for more people, he said.

Completed murals painted by TCU medical students July 20, 2023, on the wall of Morningside Middle School. The students hope to inspire the middle schoolers through the encouraging words on the wall. (Dang Le | Fort Worth Report)

The importance of community

TCU students weren’t alone in completing the project. Assistant principals, teachers and students at Morningside Middle School and other TCU alumni helped.

The hallway was hot, humid, and almost definitely too small for almost 100 people, but no one complained.

Everybody painted. Everybody supported one another. Everybody cleaned.

“It’s really important for us to be out in the community showing that we’re available and showing that we’re ready to do the work,” medical student Tyra Banks said.

While most choose to paint power words, Banks drew an “inclusive sun” to highlight the medical school’s mission.

“All are welcome at TCU regardless of your identities, so that could be racial identity, socio-economic identities,” she said. “Anything of that nature is something that is all-inclusive and all-welcoming.”

Throughout the day, students engaged with community leaders in Como, Northside and Diamond Hill, Stop Six and the 76104 ZIP code — areas in Fort Worth that are under-resourced and lack proper health care access, Bonnell said.

But the students don’t just think about the issues. They also figure out how TCU may address them, he said.

“The thing we try to do as a medical school is not lead with ideas that we have, but respect what needs the community asks us to assist with and then come to do it,” he said.

TCU first-year medical students paint a mural July 20, 2023, on a wall in Morningside Middle School. The activity aims to bring students closer to the surrounding community. (Dang Le | Fort Worth Report)

What the art represents

Artist David Orona, a TCU alum, led the students to paint murals at Morningside Middle School.

“It’s really about community service, and it’s about giving back to the community,” he said.

Yolanda Darden, an art teacher at Fort Worth ISD’s Dolores Huerta Elementary and TCU alumna, said the murals are something that the medical students leave behind to inspire the students at Morningside Middle School to advocate for themselves.

“It’s all about empowering our students to be better aware of the power of the language,” Darden said.

Dang Le is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at dang.le@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

