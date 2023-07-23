Dr. Shanna Combs has spent 10 years discussing the process to get birth control with Tarrant County teenagers.

Combs, a gynecologist at Cook Children’s Medical Center, expects the process will get much easier after the Food and Drug Administration approved in early July the first birth control pill to be sold in the U.S. without a prescription. Combs and other experts called the move a landmark step that could increase contraception access, but some national groups opposed the decision.

The manufacturer Perrigo expects the pill known as Opill to be sold in stores and online starting in early 2024. However, the company declined to disclose the cost of the medication. Opill is referred to as a “mini pill” because it just includes progestin, a synthetic hormone that mimics progesterone, as opposed to “combination” pills, which also contain the hormone estrogen.

“It’s just a progestin-only pill, so it’s very low risk,” she said. “It’s so, so safe to use.”



For Combs, low risk means women taking the pill have a lesser chance of blood clotting or contracting breast cancer.

Students for Life Action and some Catholic organizations oppose making Opill available without a prescription. The Catholic Medical Association said it is concerned about patient safety.

“Women should be seen by a physician to make sure a drug as potent as a birth control pill is safe for her to take. These women deserve authentic medical care,” Dr. Kathleen Raviele, a gynecologist on the association’s board of directors, said in a statement.

In May, an FDA panel of doctors, scientists and consumer experts emphasized Opill’s track record of efficacy and safety dating back to when prescription birth control was first approved 50 years ago.

Opill has the potential to overtake condoms, spermicides and other over-the-counter birth control options as the most accessible means for preventing contraception, Combs said. There is no age limit for the pill.

“It’s just like any other birth control pill, except it’s over-the-counter,” Combs said. “You just have to take it every day.”

Opill’s accessibility could be beneficial for young women, teenagers and people who face challenges with visiting a doctor to receive a birth control prescription, Combs said.

Frédérique Welgryn, Perrigo’s global vice president for women’s health, said the company was committed to making the pill “accessible and affordable to women and people of all ages.”

The cost ultimately could determine Opill’s success, Combs said.

“Money is the greatest hindrance to access,” she said.

The availability of contraception has grown in importance since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Combs said.

Organizations like the American Medical Association, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Academy of Family Physicians had backed the idea of making a non-prescription pill accessible to all ages.

More than 75% of women of reproductive age who participated in a Kaiser Family Foundation survey in 2022 said they preferred over-the-counter medications for convenience. Almost 40% of respondents stated they were likely to use a product like Opill.

Hispanic women, those who currently use birth control pills and those without health insurance were more likely to choose the product, according to the survey.

The Kaiser survey found 10% of women are either unable or unwilling to pay any out-of-pocket costs for contraception. A third would spend $20 or less a month, and roughly 40% would pay even less.

Matthew Sgroi is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report.

