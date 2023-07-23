There was something different about the servers delivering appetizers following a panel discussion about the future of work in Southlake.

For one, they weren’t human.

Instead, the food was delivered by machines on wheels with digital faces, made by Southlake-based RobotLab. The company hosted a summit to show off its robots. Over the years, the company has developed robots to help businesses with education, cleaning, sanitation and delivery.

The advancement of AI and robotics comes with fears such as job loss and robots perpetuating biases. But RobotLab CEO Elad Inbar believes his robots are serving a need: taking jobs that no one wants and that businesses struggle to fill.

“​​People want to work with robots. They want to get out of the mundane tasks,” Inbar said. “And that’s something that the team here at RobotLab will be there to offer.”

The hospitality industry is RobotLab’s biggest customer. Branches of Kura Revolving Sushi Bar in the area use robots as servers. Kura will soon have locations in Euless and Fort Worth. The company is also working to bring delivery robots to Globe Life Field in Arlington. Delivery bots also help out at a bank’s mail processing center in the area, where about 300 workers open envelopes and scan mail. The addition of bots eliminates the need for someone to push a cart to move the mail.

RobotLab is expanding. Recently, the company’s 35 employees moved to a new headquarters at 1900 W. Kirkwood Blvd. in Southlake after outgrowing its previous office they moved into about a year ago. The company also opened franchising applications, branches that sell the robots to new customers. Buying one of RobotLab’s bots could range from a $9,000 delivery bot to $90,000 for a disinfectant robot.

Technology is constantly changing, Inbar said. He said the iPhone was a wake up call for him, as he saw a wave of “connected toys” like drones and robots that could be controlled by apps. Inbar started his company in 2007 and developed educational robots to help educators teach subjects like math and science. They made a curriculum to help students understand the subjects and ways to program the robots.

About six years ago, Inbar said he started seeing cleaning and delivery robots they develop today. Today, Inbar said they are still heavily rooted in educational robots. But he’s seen demand going up for their other robots lately.



“In the past couple of years, sales and requests just went vertical with labor shortages,” he said.

Moving forward

Experts at RobotLab’s future of work summit discussed how robots and AI could play a role in the workplace, like cleaning hospitals or a hologram that helps people navigate an airport. One challenge, however, is making people comfortable with human-like machines. Researchers are still studying how robots might make people uneasy, and how to make the interactions more comfortable – like averting the robot’s eye contact.

A hospitality robot named Pepper stands in the RobotLab office July 12 during a summit the company hosted about AI, robots and the future of work. The company distributes the robot, which is developed by SoftBank Robotics. (Seth Bodine | Fort Worth Report)

Robyne Kelly, a retired flight attendant at American Airlines from Fort Worth, came to RobotLab’s summit and wasn’t intimidated by the robots. She came to listen to the panel and learn more about the franchising opportunities.



“I took a picture with the one that was most human-like,” she said. “It was cute.”

Kelly said she has a keen interest in new developments in technology and thinks robots and AI are the future. However, during an expert panel discussion, she expressed concern about robots developing bias regarding people’s identity in places like schools.

Anthony J. Tata, a former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy at the U.S. Department of Defense and a former K-12 superintendent in North Carolina, spoke on the panel and said eliminating bias is an important issue.

“They’ve got to be objectively tuned to make sure that they are providing the proper interaction with the students, not regardless of race or color, but just the opposite,” Tata said. “They have to account for that to understand that it’s a different human being with whom this robot is communicating.”

Inbar said the company tries to make programs that engage a variety of students at schools. He cites a program in partnership with Austin ISD to throw a robot fashion show.



But for Kelly, eliminating bias comes down to increasing the diversity of the people developing the robots.

“You can’t tell me that there are not people that look like me – I’m a Black woman – that are not in the field,” Kelly said. “So I need you to have those representations to really address some of the concerns that I (have).”

Sriram Villupuram, an associate professor at the University of Texas at Arlington’s finance and real estate department who also spoke on a panel, researches ways AI can be used in the real estate sector like how AI could be useful in valuing land and homes through a concept called automatic valuation models. The technology can already evaluate about 50% of homes using numbers. They are using the same idea to detect code violations, by placing a camera on garbage trucks.



“We could feed the machine types of code violations,” Villupuram said. “Then when the camera on the garbage truck detects one, the garbage truck moves, the camera knows the coordinates, it will send a note to the code inspector, that picture.”

Villupuram said educating people about robots and AI will create a bridge between the people designing the technology and those meant to buy or use them.

“Those are two islands that are too far away from each other, there’s got to be a bridge that connects them somewhere,” Villupuram said. “One bridge I can think of is education. Get more folks educated, interested.”



