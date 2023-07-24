Join B&B Butchers & Restaurant on Thursday, November 16th at 6:30pm for an exclusive Telmont champagne pairing dinner. Enjoy a 5-course menu by B&B’s Executive Chef John Piccolino paired with Telmont’s premier bruts.

It will be a fun and educational evening with a special appearance by the Telmont Business Development Director, Rodolphe Maury de Lapeyrouse, who is based in Miami.

Tickets are $195/person, excluding tax and 20% gratuity. Reservations with a credit card are required. Learn more and book your table here: https://www.bbbutchers.com/posts/5-course-telmont-wine-dinner-2

