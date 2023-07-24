Residents hoping to stay informed on proposed developments in their Fort Worth council district can now sign up for a free zoning newsletter.

The city rolled out the newsletter in July after residents and council members alike raised concerns about the current zoning notification system.

That system relies on physical signs and written notifications sent to registered neighborhood associations, local organizations or property owners sitting within 300 feet of the proposed zoning change. The city also publishes zoning notices in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram 15 days prior to a council hearing, along with meeting agendas and an interactive map posted online.

Still, neighbors frequently complained they didn’t learn of applications until shortly before — or after — Fort Worth’s zoning commission considered the proposals. At a June 6 council work session, several council members acknowledged that signs announcing a proposed zoning change were often not installed quickly enough for residents to give their opinion on the proposal.

“Our zoning notification depending on signs is not what it should be,” council member Gyna Bivens said.

The email newsletters are part of the city’s strategy to enhance communication around zoning. Each newsletter will be specific to a council district and include links to PDFs detailing various zoning cases in the district, said city spokesperson Michelle Gutt.

Newsletters will arrive in inboxes 10 days before a zoning commission meeting, Gutt said, giving residents time to research cases, contact their council member or comment on the proposal.

“My goal would be, we have fewer people coming down and saying ‘I never heard from the city that this was happening so close to my house,’” she said.

More informed residents might lead to a sharp uptick in public comment on zoning cases, she said, but that’s a good problem to have.

“That’s what we want. I mean, we want to hear from people, and at the right time,” Gutt said.

As of July 19, the city recorded 3,783 subscriptions to its zoning newsletters — less than 1% of the city’s population. District 7’s zoning newsletter had the most subscribers, at 422. Gutt said she expects the subscriber count to continue to grow over time.

Residents can request translations of information into different languages by emailing city staff, she said, but pre-translated newsletters aren’t available as of yet.

“Something that came out during this process is that all of our zoning documents are PDFs and when we put them on the website, they don’t (auto)translate,” Gutt said.

To come up with solutions to this and similar problems, the city is working to hire a full-time translator in a new communications position.

“This person I hope is going to help us identify more of those opportunities to make everything more accessible to residents,” she said.

As a leader of the environmentally focused Greater Fort Worth Sierra Club, John MacFarlane has contributed to an ongoing campaign to prevent the zoning of more trucking centers and industrial facilities in southeast Fort Worth. Last August, MacFarlane and other activists successfully stopped plans for an industrial facility across the street from an Echo Heights elementary school.

MacFarlane is hopeful that the city’s newsletter system will improve public understanding of the zoning process.

“Usually it happens at the last minute, you don’t find out about the zoning change until the last minute,” he said. “And you have to scramble. And so I was actually really excited to see that the city is being proactive in that case.”

But he said if someone hadn’t already signed up for the weekly city news emails, it’s unlikely they know about the newsletters.

“I tend to look at those, the city news emails, just to see what’s going on,” MacFarlane said. “But most people probably don’t.”

Gutt encourages people living near the dividing line of two council districts to sign up for both newsletters to ensure they receive information about zoning changes near their homes. Meanwhile, council members say they will continue pushing city staff to improve timely placement of zoning change signs.

Fort Worth’s transportation and public works department is responsible for installing the signs. However, council members Carlos Flores and Bivens said the department has a years-long record of failing to install the signs in a timely manner. City policy states that council members can hold a public hearing and vote on a zoning case even if a sign has not been installed yet.

“I’ve never denied a case or delayed one because it wasn’t there, but I can tell you there are signs up all over this city that have been up for four or five years,” Bivens said during the June 6 work session. “Dependence on TPW does not give you that 100% compliance.”

Stephen Murray, the city’s planning manager, said Fort Worth officials have considered requiring applicants to install their own signs, but the logistics of having businesses pick up signage from the city wasn’t attractive.

“We can trust TPW, for the most part,” Murray said, earning laughs from council members. “They’ve been working with us for a long time on this, and they’re doing their best. We’ve looked at all the other options. We just think TPW is the best option at this point.”

While the email newsletters will go a long way in informing residents of zoning changes, council member Elizabeth Beck said signage still plays an important role in getting the word out.

“There are some folks, if you’re like me, I don’t want another email in my inbox,” Beck said. “But if I’m driving down the street and I see a zoning change sign, it’s probably going to pique my interest and then I’m going to go check it out. I think those signs are really important because they help the broader community understand that there’s a zoning change going there.”

