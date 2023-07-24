When Texas Christian University’s Counseling Center opened, it was in a small corner of the health center. Now, it’s expanding to an entire floor in Jarvis Hall.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the percentage of students seeking counseling services at Texas Christian University has exponentially increased, according to the campus. The university is investing in the counseling center to meet the student body’s needs.

The center served about 15% of the student body before the pandemic, Director of Counseling and Mental Health Eric Wood said. In the first year of COVID-19, that number jumped by 45%. Since then, it’s leveled to about 30% of students.

The increase isn’t abnormal, and it’s not necessarily a sign of an increase in mental illness but a reflection that counseling is becoming more normalized, Wood said.

“There’s so much change going on in the student’s lives,” Wood said. “You’re navigating a whole new social world. So, the fact that someone comes to counseling doesn’t mean you have a diagnosis, it just means a lot of stuff is going on and we’re one of the resources to help them.”

Mental illness is common among adults in the United States, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, as 1 in 5 adults experience it each year. People also start to experience mental illness around the time they are in college; 75% of lifetime mental illness begins at age 24.

Caroline Sabha, assistant director of counseling center for substance use and recovery services, said she’s been at TCU for nine years, but students are more willing to talk about their mental health than ever before.

“They want to connect with their peers on a deeper level,” Sabha said. “That desire is truly there. It’s scary to be vulnerable.”

The second floor of the Jarvis building at Texas Christian University is under renovations to house the counseling center. (Kristen Barton | Fort Worth Report)

The expansion will enable more meeting spaces for peer support groups.

One support group is for students recovering from alcoholism or addiction. A lounge in the counseling center will allow students to visit each other about addiction or meet with mentors. University officials previously told the Fort Worth Report the campus is also working to prevent alcohol-related crime on campus.

Students can talk with a counselor, but Sabha said there are even more benefits to talking amongst their peers. Students can see they are not alone, and their peers can hold each other accountable.

In one meeting, Sabha said a student pointed out to his peer that the student was visibly better after attending a peer support group for two months.

“He called them out in the meeting and he said, ‘Hey man, can I just say something?’ And I was a little bit nervous. I didn’t know what was coming,” Sabha said. “And he said, ‘You look awesome. When you first came in, you looked like a zombie. And now your skin is brighter. Your eyes are brighter. When you talk you actually look us in the eye.’”

As a professional, Sabha said it’s not her place to tell someone “you look like a zombie” but that moment helped the student with his confidence, she said. The story is an example of why group therapy can benefit the students.

A gaming room allows students to decompress.

“​​What we found, especially during COVID, a lot of students experienced that disconnection, that isolation,” Wood said. “Our peer support companies are not therapy groups, not clinical groups, we just create a safe space where they can meet each other.”

Students can see licensed psychologists and therapists for free on campus, Wood said. The service includes group therapy or individual counseling options. If a therapist thinks a student needs a service the school doesn’t provide — like equine therapy — community partners help provide those services to students.

Across campus, departments and services work together to provide the care students need. The university calls it a Comprehensive Collaborative Care Model.

The center also has staff dedicated to crisis response and triage, Wood said. A team is available on campus to serve students when they come into the center. In the 2022-23 school year, the center didn’t have a waitlist— something Wood credits having plenty of members on the counseling team with.

Most students are coming to the center for anxiety and depression, Wood said. The therapists also know to prepare for certain waves, like homesickness in the first few weeks and anxiety about the job search for soon-to-be graduating seniors.

“Our whole mindset is let’s collaborate and connect and that is a key to our success,” Wood said. “If you spend any time at TCU you’re gonna hear that phrase ‘connected culture.’ The key to success is how much you collaborate with other people.”

With the renovations, the center will have more space to serve students, and Sabha believes they will come.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard students say, ‘I wish I would have come sooner.’ Because it’s just this magic,” she said. “I don’t know if I can describe this feeling of universality and connection with their peers. They think they’re the only person who has ever thought this or felt this way but then immediately they hear their peers talking about it, and they just have this sense of ease and this ready-made community for them.”

Kristen Barton is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at kristen.barton@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.