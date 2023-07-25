A major supplier to the electric vehicle industry is planning to invest $21 million in a south Fort Worth plant that will bring over 120 new jobs by 2025.

Junchuang North America Inc., a provider of advanced technical solutions for the electric vehicle market, has leased a 55,000-square-foot industrial facility at 46 Ranch Logistics Park in south Fort Worth.

The plant in Fort Worth will serve as the company’s North American research and development hub, where it will work on providing specialized plastic components to support the electric vehicle market. JCNA is the North American business of Suzhou Junchuang Auto Technologies Co., Ltd., an auto parts manufacturer based in Suzhou City, China. The company currently supplies a number of brands in the electric vehicle market, including Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford and Mazda.

“JCNA’s expansion into Fort Worth is a great asset to the city and the region – not only because of their extensive knowledge and expertise within the (electric vehicle) industry, but because their presence here further strengthens North Texas as a hub for companies who are pushing to innovate and pursue more sustainable forms of energy,” said Robert Sturns, economic development director for the city of Fort Worth.

A plant under construction in north Fort Worth, MP Materials, will manufacture materials needed for batteries that power EVs. That, along with the GM assembly plant in Arlington, positions the area to be a key player in the EV industry, Sturns said.

No incentives were provided for the plant by the city or the state, according to the Fort Worth Economic Development Department.

Robert Allen, CEO of the Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership, said the discussions with the company began some time ago.

“These things take time, and this really predated the setting up of the Economic Development Partnership, but we’ve been excited to work with the city’s economic development team, the chamber and Stream Realty on this project,” he said.

The company has a focus on higher tonnage injection molding, complex insert molding, and liquid silicone rubber assembly for the electric vehicle’s power electronics, drive units and battery systems. The products help companies use plastic in place of steel, reducing weight and increasing fuel efficiency, according to the company.

“Fort Worth offers a strategic location with a robust business environment and a skilled workforce,” Vinson Yang, company president and chief creative officer, said in a news release.

