Returning to the bargaining table after stalled negotiations, UPS and the union that represents 340,000 UPS employees reached a five-year tentative agreement, the company and Teamsters announced Tuesday.

Teamsters and UPS returned to the bargaining table Tuesday after stalled negotiations on July 5 over wage increases. Unionized workers were readying to strike if a contract was not negotiated by Aug. 1. Economists and experts warned a strike would cause billions in economic damage and supply chain disruptions.

Teamsters general president Sean M. O’Brien said in a statement that UPS put $30 billion in new money on the table after negotiations.

Highlights of the tentative contract include:

Air conditioning in all large delivery vehicles, sprinter vans and package cars purchased after Jan. 1, 2024.

7,500 new full-time Teamster jobs at UPS and the fulfillment of 22,500 open positions.

Wage increase for full-time and part-time employees. The new contract increases the top rate for full-time employees to $49 per hour. Part-time workers would start at $21 per hour.

“We’ve changed the game, battling it out day and night to make sure our members won an agreement that pays strong wages, rewards their labor, and doesn’t require a single concession,” O’Brien said. “This contract sets a new standard in the labor movement and raises the bar for all workers.”

Carol Tomé, UPS chief executive officer, said in a statement that the agreement is a win-win for the company and employees.

“This agreement continues to reward UPS’s full- and part-time employees with industry-leading pay and benefits while retaining the flexibility we need to stay competitive, serve our customers and keep our business strong,” Tomé said.

Union workers still have to review and vote on the contract. Member voting goes from Aug. 3-22. There are about 10,500 UPS workers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

