The founder of Texas Christian University’s modern dance program, Jerry Bywaters Cochran, was a proponent of thumbing through fine art books for inspiration — especially ones that featured abstract expressionist Robert Motherwell.

Motherwell’s practice of shedding his conscious thoughts and acting on instinct left an impression on Bywaters Cochran and her daughter, Mary Cochran. Both women were proponents of multi-disciplinary works and were highly influential in the North Texas dance scene throughout their lifetimes.

On July 29 and 30 the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and Contemporary Dance/ Fort Worth will honor all three artists as it continues its Modern Dance Festival.

The free, hour-long shows will also include opportunities for audience participation.

If you go What: Contemporary Dance/Fort Worth’s final performances of “Actions and Elegies for Robert Motherwell”

When: 2 – 3 p.m. July 29 and 30

Where: The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

3200 Darnell St.

Fort Worth, TX 76107

Admission: The performance is free, but regular admission fees apply to see gallery exhibitions.

Kerry Kreiman of Contemporary Dance/ Fort Worth, has curated the Modern Dance series at the museum since it first began.

Tina Gorski, the film and music programs manager at The Modern, said Kreiman approached the Modern with the idea right after the museum moved into its current building.



“Our performing arts and film programming at the Modern celebrates many different forms of artistic expression,” she said. “In addition to dance events, we delight in presenting musical concerts and films that take inspiration from our special exhibitions and permanent collection.”



As the program celebrates its 17th Modern festival, Kreiman said every iteration is unique — and this year is extra special because it is their first year back since the pandemic started. They had positive feedback from the first weekend and are looking forward to finishing strong with the festival’s two final performances, she said.

Every dance in the “Actions and Elegies for Robert Motherwell” series is in conversation with the previous performances and the current exhibition “Robert Motherwell: Pure Painting.” The themes are similar, but how they manifest themselves in the dancers’ movements depends on the composer, the motion of the other participants and chance. The fabric that the dancers use reference also reference Motherwell in their color palette and the ways they are manipulated to form abstract shapes.



“It’s really meant to be a fluid structure that will be different every time — even around and within sections that are much more defined,” she said.



Some of the composers involved with the festival have identified specific pieces they want to build upon or reference, but Kreiman said audience members will still appreciate the event even if they aren’t as intimately familiar with Motherwell’s work. After all, she said anyone can participate in the performance.



“I think it’s a special way to create unique, memorable moments for people,” she said. “This past weekend one of the volunteers that got up was holding a little dog. We had never had that happen before. You never know what it’s going to be, but that’s part of the beauty of it.”



Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

