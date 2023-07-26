You may not remember that MaMa E’s BBQ and Home Cooking, located at the intersection of Evans Avenue and Rosedale Street in Fort Worth, was a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in another life. And if you were some of the few who drove past or attempted to stop and visit Ms. Ernestine Edmond, affectionately known as MaMa E, from November 2022 through June 2023 you may have noticed the pitmaster was noticeably absent.

Due to a series of personal tragedies, Ms. Ernestine decided to take some much-needed time off to support her family. In February, we received an outpour of concern from friends and acquaintances who wondered if the beloved spot had closed its doors forever.

I recently had a call with MaMa E, and you’ll be happy to know that she confirmed that she reopened a few weeks ago over the Juneteenth holiday.

During the time the Terrell Heights restaurant had been closed, Tarrant County and the rest of North Texas were severely impacted by a winter storm in February 2023. It was one of those powerful thunderstorms that damaged parts of MaMa E’s local establishment and has caused her to seek counsel from contractors to help navigate insurance claims. This setback, on top of her recent personal tragedies, caused further delay in her reopening.

Although her menu will remain the same, two things have been slightly adjusted. She will be operating primarily alone with new updated hours 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. And her prices increased slightly to help with rising costs of food and supplies.

She hopes to pass the torch to her great-granddaughter, La’niyah Reed, by sharing some familial traditions with the preteen trainee. In the male-dominated world of stoking fires to smoke succulent meats, MaMa E is holding down her legacy while she simultaneously prepares the next generation to hopefully one day follow in her footsteps.

She is devoted to preserving her traditions by cooking recipes she learned from her own mother who no doubt learned from her mother, too.

A converted walk-in freezer is now an impressive pit that feeds itself from an outdoor firebox that she pokes and prods meticulously in the early hours. The faint smell of pecan wood pipes in from the firebox, into her transformed pit and wafts into the kitchen before spilling out into the small diner. The staples that she’s come to be known for are her traditional soul food items.

The proverbial “red drink,” both a flavor and a descriptive color, are a popular beverage served at MaMa E’s restaurant and many others as well. Red drinks have a long and storied history within the Black community. Historians say they date back four centuries or longer when West Africans concocted flavorful drinks by relying on native hibiscus flowers and cola nuts to produce red-hued beverages. Bissap, a popular Senegalese drink, uses the sepals of the hibiscus flora – not the flower petals – to craft its signature red tea.

After the colonization of the Americas, enslaved Africans brought with them their continued adoration of this drink that now serves as one symbolic reminder of African lineage. It is shared knowledge among Black culture that food establishments that serve traditional soul food and/or barbecue typically will have this favored drink on their menu. The bold flavor profile is an unmistakable mixed berry with a splash of citrus fruits lingering on the heels of your first taste.

Drop in for a taste of MaMa E’s “red drink,” her delicious desserts, or a host of her traditional soul food favorites by paying her a visit. She’d love to share some of her rich and vibrant stories with you.

MaMa E’s is located at 818 E. Rosedale St. (817)-877-3322

