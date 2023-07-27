Kat Valentine, the board chair for the Fairmount Community Library, poses in front of the library’s old sign. Valentine, who began going to the library years ago as a patron, then a volunteer, now leads its board. She has a love for her community and for libraries. “It is cool to have a space like this. I read a ridiculous amount. I read like 25 to 40 books a month,” she said. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The city of Brock, where Kat Valentine grew up, didn’t give her what she needed — arts and community.

When she moved to Fairmount 17 years ago, she got everything she hoped for — the bustling activity and art scene on Magnolia Avenue and the tight-knit community in the neighborhood.

One of her favorite places to go early on was the Fairmount Community Library, which will host its grand opening on Sept. 9 after a series of openings and closings through the past 10 years.

“Libraries and reading are always one of my top passions,” Valentine said. “I knew some of the people involved. I used to come here when I worked full-time and had a little kid. But now, my little kid is 12.”

After leaving the medical industry about five years ago, she had loads of time on her hands and became involved as a volunteer. During the last round of opening efforts about a year ago, she used her experience with executive assistance to act as a task manager for the library’s volunteer efforts.

A vacuum sits inside the Fairmount Community Library on July 27. For about a year, volunteers have cleaned, renovated and restored the community library to its former glory after a series of reopenings. Kat Valentine, the current board chair for the library, set her eyes on Sept. 9 as the grand opening date. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Shelves and furniture are stuffed in a room inside the Fairmount Community Library. Valentine said the library will be bringing back its game nights, three-dimensional printing services and storytime with musician Russell Jack. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Sheets of plastic protect the shelves full of books during renovations. The library offers over 600 books. Valentine said she is excited to see the library reopen in the Fairmount neighborhood. “The community’s just always there for the library when we have an event,” Valentine said. “We did a soft-opening in June to show how much we’ve done and what we have and people showed up and donated stuff.” (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Volunteers still need to wipe the dust off shelves, books and cabinets, vacuum dirt off the floors, paint walls and stain floors, and finally move furniture back in the rooms, Valentine said.

When it’s finalized, the library will continue to provide its services to the community.

“We are more than just a library, and it really is a community space,” Valentine said.

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

