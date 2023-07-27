The city of Brock, where Kat Valentine grew up, didn’t give her what she needed — arts and community.
When she moved to Fairmount 17 years ago, she got everything she hoped for — the bustling activity and art scene on Magnolia Avenue and the tight-knit community in the neighborhood.
One of her favorite places to go early on was the Fairmount Community Library, which will host its grand opening on Sept. 9 after a series of openings and closings through the past 10 years.
“Libraries and reading are always one of my top passions,” Valentine said. “I knew some of the people involved. I used to come here when I worked full-time and had a little kid. But now, my little kid is 12.”
After leaving the medical industry about five years ago, she had loads of time on her hands and became involved as a volunteer. During the last round of opening efforts about a year ago, she used her experience with executive assistance to act as a task manager for the library’s volunteer efforts.
Volunteers still need to wipe the dust off shelves, books and cabinets, vacuum dirt off the floors, paint walls and stain floors, and finally move furniture back in the rooms, Valentine said.
When it’s finalized, the library will continue to provide its services to the community.
“We are more than just a library, and it really is a community space,” Valentine said.
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report.