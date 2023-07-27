Haltom City student Liliana Mazariego tasted nothing when she put a piece of paper on her tongue for an assignment on genes.

The 17-year-old picked up a different paper, this one detecting genetic variation in people’s ability to taste. Mazariego yelped to her desk partner. The paper was bitter.

The assignment was part of Tarrant County College’s Latina STEM Fellowship summer camp at the downtown Fort Worth campus. Mazariego is one of 15 high school students diving deeper into their love of science to boost Latina representation in the field.

A 2020 report from the Student Resource Foundation found women are almost half of the current workforce but hold only 25% of science, technology, engineering and math jobs.

Hispanic women represent about 7% of workers but less than 2% of STEM occupations.

In 2021, Pew Research Center reported Hispanic women received the lowest earnings across all racial and ethnic groups in STEM.

Iris Duarte-Bazaldua, a teacher for the fellowship, finds the program near and dear to her heart.

“You don’t see many girls like us in these fields, and that’s why we’re pushing so hard to get these girls out there and get these experiences for them and let them know that it’s possible,” Duarte-Bazaldua said.

‘You’ve really changed my daughter’s life’

The program started eight years ago, said Sophia Garcia, another teacher of the fellowship. Students meet four days a week for two weeks during the summer. During the school year, they meet once a month.

“Parents would come up to us and say, ‘You’ve really changed my daughter’s life. They don’t have any friends outside this group’ or ‘I’ve seen their confidence change.’” Sophia Garcia, teacher at Tarrant County College’s Latina STEM Fellowship

Garcia builds her lesson plans through the state’s high school curriculum and talks to community college freshmen to see what they studied in the past year, she said.

The students have learned about different science concepts, visited Lockheed Martin Aeronautics and explored possible careers.

By the end of the camp, students present what they’ve learned to their teachers and parents. Hearing from parents helps professors keep the camp going, Garcia said.

“Parents would come up to us and say, ‘You’ve really changed my daughter’s life. They don’t have any friends outside this group’ or ‘I’ve seen their confidence change,’” she said.

Students bond together

Laughter erupted as the students identified their genetic traits.

Can they roll their tongues? Do they have attached earlobes? Who has widow’s peaks?

In one corner of the classroom, three teachers examined 16-year-old Ariel Ramos’ ears to see if she had an attached earlobe — important data for the class’s research.

Pens, pencils, binders and calculators were spread across three long desks.

Normally, math is the last thing on teenagers’ minds in the summer. But Fort Worth student Leslie Nava, 16, and four others at her desk chatted about addition, subtraction, multiplication, division and square roots. They were more interested in math than the coffee shop that opened downstairs on campus.

The students are from different schools across the county. They are out of their comfort zones and put together with others who share an interest in STEM, Garcia said.

“They have similar goals. They have similar interests. They have similar ideas. That’s why they’re able to bond with each other,” Duarte-Bazaldua said.

