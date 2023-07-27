Haslet resident Aura Recuero-Little wanted to break down barriers for Latinas.

She was an information technology professional who immigrated to the U.S. from Panama. She didn’t see many women like her in the tech field.

Rucuero-Little mentored young Latinas as they started their journey into tech and was involved in several Tarrant County organizations to boost representation. She died July 20 at 39. She is survived by her husband, Nyle Little, her parents and her two brothers. Services are July 28.

Sandra Garcia, state chair for the Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas, recalled a conversation she had with Recuero-Little days before her friend was admitted into the hospital for a medical emergency in May. Recuero-Little learned she had a rare cancer affecting her muscles.

“We had talked about how she didn’t see a lot of Latinas in tech. She wished more Latinas went into that field and didn’t find it intimidating,” Garcia said.

Recuero-Little’s friends said she thrived professionally, but through it all she was focused on helping her community. She worked as a database analyst at the Texas Motor Speedway, where she helped NASCAR push more into the Hispanic community and created a diversity plan to promote a Latino driver.

She was most recently the director of data analytics at The Exeter Group.

Recuero-Little volunteered with several nonprofit organizations in Fort Worth, including the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Worth chapter of the Hispanic Women’s Network of​​ Texas.

She was a chamber ambassador with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for six years. In February 2023, she was elected co-chair of the chamber’s ambassador program months before she learned she had cancer, said Anette Landeros, the chamber president.

“Aura was somebody who always had a lot to give,” Landeros said. “She really didn’t see a lot of other Latinas in this sphere, and she wanted to do more to help encourage others to pursue careers in this industry.”

Helping people was just her nature, Garcia said.

“I don’t think she ever really said no,” Garcia said. “Even when she didn’t have the funds for the nonprofits, she would help raise funds.”

Recuero-Little was a mentor for girls in the Hispanic Women’s Network’s Latinas in Progress program, a mentorship initiative that equips high school seniors with tools to navigate through their last year of high school and college journey.

She moved to Texas in 2008 and spoke little English then. However, she brought with her an undergraduate degree in computer science and engineering and master’s in IT. She enrolled in English classes as a way to advance her career — and eventually earned her second master’s degree, this one in business.

Tanisia Castillo-Queppet, chair of the local Hispanic Women’s Network, plans to continue her friend’s advocacy. The organization is now raising funds for a scholarship in her honor called the Aura Recuero-Little Latinas in Tech Memorial Scholarship.

“We’re going to make sure she’s not forgotten,” Castillo-Queppet said. “We are going to continue what she built as far as mentoring the young ladies.”

Little will miss his wife’s understanding and servitude, he said. He hopes the community will remember his wife’s heart for giving.

“Her love language was giving. That was her thing, and I loved watching her do all that and talk about it,” he said. “That was her joy.”

Marcela Sanchez is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcela.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

