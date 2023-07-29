On a hot June morning, Wilks Development staff and community members held a groundbreaking ceremony for its newest project — the redevelopment of the historic Public Market into senior living.

For Kyle Wilks, co-founder and CEO of the company, this project presented a unique opportunity to capitalize on the building’s location within the city core.

“There’s not a lot of age-restricted, senior apartments, and especially not close to downtown, close to the Medical District, close to 7th Street, inside the loop. There’s not a lot of that,” Wilks said.

Members of Wilks Development and partners break ground at the site of the historic Public Market which will be turned into senior housing. (Sandra Sadek | Fort Worth Report)

These market-rate apartments are one of the few new developments for seniors that have popped up in Fort Worth over the past few years. As people live longer, Fort Worth’s senior population is growing and needs a place to stay. But the demand for affordable senior housing has not been met with a consistent supply.

That’s because building senior housing, especially affordable units, comes with a different financial playbook.

“From a pure financing (standpoint), they require a little bit more equity, a little more debt, because they don’t generate the revenue that would make it sustainable over time,” said Brian Dennison, vice president of development and asset management for Fort Worth Housing Solutions.

These requirements for senior housing put restrictions on developers, which can limit their return on investment, Dennison said.

A growing elderly population with nowhere to go

Fort Worth’s senior population, those 65 and older, is growing and now accounts for about 10% of the city’s total population as of 2021. Of that group, about 25% of all seniors are renters.

“The population of older adults here in Tarrant County is growing, so it’s in our best interest to make provisions and to be thinking down the road because they’re still going to be here,” said Shakita Johnson, executive director of United Way Tarrant County’s Area Agency on Aging. “The question is in what shape and in what condition and at what cost to the community as a whole.”

While a majority of seniors continue to be homeowners, factors like rising taxes and insurance, play a significant role in forcing them to sell their homes and move into an apartment. Others might just want to downsize after becoming empty nesters.

Fort Worth native Connie Davenport wanted to return home after living in Illinois for a while. While doing research, she stumbled upon St. Francis Village, an independent, retirement living community for seniors 62 and older in Crowley.

It was the perfect, affordable fit for the 85-year-old on a fixed income.

“I didn’t want to deal with a house anymore, that responsibility. So I wanted something that was self-maintained,” she said. “I’m a former Air Force wife… It’s like living in base housing. So if I have any problem with maintenance, all I do is call up the office and tell them I have a problem and they come and fix it.”

Many seniors live on a fixed income, whether it’s Social Security, pension or retirement savings. That limits where they can live and how much they can spend on rent every month.

“The housing options that are being offered by local developers are a little above the income level that the seniors are meeting so that puts them at a little bit of a disadvantage,” said Kelley Kaiser, housing navigator for the county’s Area Agency on Aging.

Where do Fort Worth’s seniors get their income from? In Fort Worth, about 68% of those 60 years and older earned income through Social Security and 45% through retirement savings in 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Location is also key — Davenport is 15 minutes from her church and 15 minutes from one of her nieces, she said. There’s also an on-site nurse and an activities director who puts together events for the residents. Transportation is also available for those who can’t drive.

But the demand for affordable senior housing makes the few places available in high demand. Davenport said she had to wait almost two years before she was able to relocate to St. Francis Village in September 2020.

“I have friends right now wait-listed, usually sometime between 18 months and two years, just depending on availability,” Davenport said. “You’re not going to find a place as affordable as St. Francis Village.”

The starting rent price for a one-bedroom apartment at St. Francis Village is $1,121 and can go up to $1,600, according to its website.

Despite the demand for senior-oriented housing, less than 4% of all multifamily permits approved by the city of Fort Worth between January 2019 and April 2023 were for seniors.

That’s only 111 permits out of 3,348 multifamily permits issued in the past five years.

Fort Worth Housing Solutions manages about 50 properties citywide, of which only six are designed for seniors.

“It’s such a huge shortfall,” Dennison said. He estimates about 20% of the properties should serve seniors.

Fort Worth currently has about 15,000 senior apartment units and data provided by the city estimates that it would require between 3,000 to 7,000 units at various levels of affordability to close the affordable senior housing gap.

The few affordable senior units in the city are mostly located outside Loop 820 because the land is a bit cheaper for developers there, Dennison said.

Apartments dedicated to seniors usually offer only one-bedroom units with the occasional two-bedroom unit. They also have more programs and services in response to the special needs of elders.

These extra services are where costs can rise quickly for developers, said Aron Will, vice-chairman for senior housing at CBRE, a commercial real estate services and investment firm.

The average cost of a senior housing development in 2022 is $317,400 per unit and can go up to $400,000. In comparison, regular housing development costs in the mid to high $200,000 per unit, said Will.

What are the different types of senior housing? 55+ communities: These age-restricted communities offer a variety of living options, like houses, condos, townhomes and apartments, that are exclusive to those 55 and older. They typically do not provide any medical care or similar services on-site for residents. Luxury senior living: This living option allows residents to enjoy an all-inclusive, higher-end living environment. They usually offer features such as restaurants, golf courses, pools and fitness centers. Independent living: This option is for active older adults looking to build or expand their social networks. These communities plan recreational, social and physical activities for residents with some on-site services like meal plans. This is good for older adults who don’t need frequent health care. Assisted living: Assisted living is designed for people who enjoy living independently but need support with activities of daily living (ADLs) like bathing, getting dressed, preparing meals, taking medications and housekeeping. Memory care: Designed to provide care for older adults with cognitive health issues, services are similar to a nursing home. Some facilities offer care through the end of life. Nursing care: This option is for older adults with chronic health conditions who may benefit from or need readily available medical care but don’t require hospitalization. These communities work with healthcare professionals to provide care for their residents, which includes ensuring they take their medications regularly, monitoring their responses to recommended treatments and discussing any health concerns with their care team. Source: Forbes Health

Senior-centric projects underway

In early June, Fort Worth Housing Solutions announced that it was acquiring Crestwood Place Apartments on the west side of town with its partner Ojala Holdings and redeveloping the property into senior housing.

While the initial announcement of the move drew concerns from residents, the housing authority told the Crestwood neighborhood that the senior units will address a gap in affordable housing for seniors.

“It’s a huge high-opportunity area,” Dennison said. “And then the question is, why not seniors? Why not have one designated for them? What is wrong with that? What you’ll find out is that seniors will flock to that…”

Kaiser, the Area Agency on Aging’s housing navigator, said it’s important to explore other housing options for seniors that keep prices affordable.

“I think it will be more cost-effective to find additional avenues for the senior population. Typically when it comes to lack of affordable housing, we’re going to have to find some creative solutions,” Kaiser said.

Fort Worth Housing Solutions is also wrapping up construction on the first phase of its Stop Six Choice Neighborhood Initiative, Cowan Place, a four-story, mixed-income community, offering one and two-bedroom apartments for residents 62 and older.

Dennison said the housing authority also wants to create another five senior housing projects in the next 24 to 36 months in an effort to continue closing the gap.

“We have to have a senior initiative that really focuses on meeting that gap,” he said. “Because otherwise we’re turning away seniors who desperately need the help, need support.”

Sandra Sadek is a Report for America corps member, covering growth for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at sandra.sadek@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter at @ssadek19.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

