Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on small businesses started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here.

Rose 32 Craft Coffee and Mocktail Bar

Who? Stacey Allen is the founder and owner of Rose 32.

When? Allen launched her business in 2022 and is coming up on her one-year anniversary.

Where? Rose 32 does not have a physical location but services the entire Dallas-Fort Worth region.

What? A mobile craft coffee and mocktail service that services all kinds of events, including weddings, corporate meetings, gatherings, etc.

Contact:

https://www.rose32coffee.com/

(682) 816-9242

IG: https://www.instagram.com/rose32coffeebar/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/rose32coffee

Stacey Allen, founder of Rose 32 Craft Coffee and Mocktail Bar, spoke with the Fort Worth Report about getting into the coffee business and her approach to service.

This interview has been edited for clarity and grammar.

Sandra Sadek: Can you introduce Rose 32 to us?

Stacey Allen: I just wanted to share the love I have for coffee, the love I have for people and serving people.

My business is named after my grandmother. Her name was Evelyn Rose and she was born in 1932. My grandmother was very influential in my life. She was just very sweet with any individual that she would come across. She would just exude love and kindness and that’s something I want to carry on in my business to carry on her legacy.

Sadek: How did you get into coffee? Is this something you’ve always wanted to do?

Allen: I remember drinking coffee as a little girl… I think I was like 4 years old. I thought it was cool to have a cup of coffee in your hand.

I remember my dad, he took me hunting and he would have a little thermos of coffee and he offered it to me.

When I first moved to Texas — I’ve been in Texas for 10 years — when I first moved here, I just started noticing all the little craft coffee shops that were here, especially in Fort Worth. I started going around, visiting all the shops and each one has something different to offer and it’s so fun. I even have a little coffee passport where you could notate different coffee notes, kind of like wine.

Sadek: How did you learn the craft of coffee?

Allen: I had a mentor in the coffee space, Sam Iweis, owner of Kindred Coffee in North Richland Hills. He just kind of took me under his wing and showed me all things coffee. He does roasting as well which is a whole other ballgame when it comes to the coffee side of things. But I really learned a lot from him, tasting different beans from different regions and learning about what I personally liked and how to serve it.

Sadek: Tell me more about the mocktail aspect of your business.

Allen: The mocktail side, I decided to kind of add on after I first started my business, because I have seen a trend of people that are wanting to be social, but not feel pressured to drink alcohol. I’m not against drinking, but I am more for a healthy lifestyle. And so one of the things that’s really important to me with my business is offering clean ingredients and organic syrups, and cleaner products. So that’s kind of my specialty.

That’s maybe where I stand apart from other coffee vendors. But even with the mocktails, you know, it doesn’t make sense to take away the alcohol, but then put a bunch of sugar in there. I tried to just use really clean ingredients and things that are healthier for you. And I have recently started doing fun additives like ashwagandha drops or something that will help with stress relief. I even have like a mushroom complex drop.

Sadek: How is running a mobile coffee business different from a brick-and-mortar store? How do your clients react?

Allen: I would say that every event that I do, whether it’s a pop-up, or if it’s a wedding, I do have the question, “Where are you located?” And so, my goal and dream for the future would definitely be to have a brick and mortar. I would like to do something a little bit more non-mainstream when it comes to coffee shops.

I see a need for nighttime coffee shops. There are a lot of times when you talk to people that are in school, or just night owls, like me, they really maybe don’t want to go to a bar, they want to have some kind of social space, or they want to get some work done or something at night… And it’s just not really out there. So, that’s my dream, to have a space where people can come more towards the evening and have fun, and not be pressured to drink any alcohol. But I do enjoy being mobile right now. There’s flexibility in that. And it’s just fun to move around and have something different than I’m doing every time.

Sadek: Do you recommend any coffee drinks or mocktails from your menu? Which ones are the most popular?

Allen: I would say out of the lattes, the lavender vanilla latte is the most popular. The beans that I use, the cold brew beans, have really just like warm chocolatey notes in there. So, so good. And then you had like a little bit of floral in there.

For mocktails, my personal favorite is called the Passion Project. That’s a mix of passion fruit, lime, raspberry, sparkling water. It’s pretty tasty. And then also the strawberry rose lemonade or a lemon spritz is what I call it now. It’s all-natural ingredients: strawberries, organic simple syrup, a dash of rose water, sparkling water and lemon juice as well. Those are I would say so far, the two biggest sellers, but I am constantly coming up with new mocktails.

Sandra Sadek is a Report for America corps member, covering growth for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at sandra.sadek@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter at @ssadek19.

