Support and accountability — that’s how new leadership is approaching the special education department in Fort Worth ISD.

It’s not lost on the staff that the department needs improvements, the question is how to do it?

Earlier this year, the Texas Education Agency declared the district’s special education department needs intervention because the district was suspending Black students at disproportionate rates. Additionally, the state found the district does not always have qualified personnel evaluating students.

“We want our community to understand that we acknowledge that there’s an opportunity to respond and to improve,” associate Superintendent Tamekia Brown said. “One of the things that is crystal clear for us is we have to be proactive and not reactive. We have to ensure that all the resources that we currently have in the district are aligned.”

Where the district is spending $2.2 million — and more

The state intervention in the program as a result of the suspension rates of Black students in special education means the district has to allocate 15% of its federal funds to resolving the issue.

For Fort Worth ISD, that equals $2.2 million, Executive Director of Specialized Learning Audrey Thomas said. The district will spend the money on intervention and prevention efforts.

The district will hire full time behavior interventionists and social workers at campuses, she said. People hired in those roles will work to decrease all discipline referrals.

However, the district has to ensure that even if those overall referrals go down, Black students are not still getting suspended at higher rates.

“I don’t think any teacher gets into the profession saying, ‘I’m going to go into this classroom and I’m going to mistreat everyone that doesn’t look like me,’” Brown said. “What I do believe is that sometimes we come into experiences with context. And with experiences that may warrant support.”

Teachers might not have experiences working with children coming from a different cultural background, Brown said. Those children might speak or behave differently than a teacher is used to and what they believe is the “right way.”

It’s important for teachers to examine what bias they might bring to the table and how it could influence how they treat kids, Brown said. It requires more than just diversity training to fix.

Aside from training teachers to recognize bias, Brown plans to implement support for teachers to better understand how to serve students who don’t look like them and come to the table with challenges.

“We just have to be able to respond to anything that’s different than who we are as individuals, being able to recognize when our biases and when our prejudices — because we all have them — are impeding our ability to do what we’re here to do and that is to educate children,” Brown said.

Behavior specialists are able to both train teachers and model tactics to better handle discipline issues in the classroom, Thomas said. Specialists will be available at campuses that need more support.

In a district the size of Fort Worth ISD, $2.2 million doesn’t go far, Brown said. The department plans to use more funds to make the hires it needs to address problems outlined by the state.

Diagnostician development

After the state found Fort Worth ISD does not always have qualified personnel diagnosing students, the district had to start preparing a corrective action plan. Thomas is only in her first few weeks on the job, but her background as a diagnostician can help resolve this issue, she said.

As the district continues its reorganization, Thomas said the organizational chart will have evaluation personnel divided among different directors so those directors have less staff to oversee and can ensure personnel are doing a good job.

Additionally, Thomas said the district will make sure only staff with the correct credentials are hired. Educational diagnosticians need a master’s degree and a certification. The department also hires school psychologists, which also requires a master’s degree and a license. Other therapists on staff also have licensing requirements.

“There are always opportunities for improvement and looking at what the systems are, what are possible barriers that are in place now, and, again, that’s something I’m just starting to investigate as an executive director,” Thomas said. “But, again, I have that background. I have that knowledge. I have my team ready to go and only move forward in this in a positive direction.”

A new model

All of the organizational changes can help provide more support to staff to improve the district, Brown said. Following up and holding staff accountable in practicing new tactics also can improve the experience of special education students, she believes.

But it’s not as effective without using trauma-informed practices, she said.

“When we are responding to behaviors that students exhibit, oftentimes, those behaviors do not necessarily make the kid a bad kid. It may be a trauma that the kids experience and the way the student responds to the trauma,” Brown said. “If you know a lot of teachers and administrators don’t really understand how to respond to trauma, then their responses may be inappropriate.”

Sometimes, teachers might go to an extreme consequence — like suspension — when the child just needed someone to listen to them and help them regain their calm, Brown said.

“When we’re talking about issues with behavior, you can’t talk about responding to the behavior without understanding trauma, and how kids bring trauma to school,” she said. “We have to be able to have trauma-informed practices in school.”

The district will have a department for restorative practices, Brown said.

Want to learn more about restorative discipline? Read our previous coverage here.

Sometimes when a kid gets sent to the office for being disrespectful, it’s not necessarily because the child is a “bad kid,” Brown said, but a trauma response.

“We’re really trying to be proactive, we’re really trying to invest in teaching capacity and administrative capacity,” Brown said.

Kristen Barton is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at kristen.barton@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

