The majority of Tarrant County residents have taken the step of receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some of these individuals, most who finished the vaccination procedure in early 2022, won’t have to rush to pharmacies and doctor’s offices this fall to get jabbed once again.

If residents have already received a COVID-19 booster shot, and aren’t at high risk of severe COVID-19, there’s no point in getting another, said Dr. Grant Fowler, a family medicine physician at John Peter Smith Health Network and department chair of family medicine at Burnett School of Medicine at Texas Christian University.

For individuals at high risk of severe COVID-19, experts do recommend a second booster shot, but a third won’t be necessary, Fowler said.

Only 28% of Tarrant County residents have received a booster dose since the booster was made available in 2021, according to Tarrant County data.

Tarrant County health experts recommend all residents who aren’t already fully vaccinated to do so this fall and to get a booster shot. Experts also recommend all residents receive the flu vaccine and the newly approved respiratory syncytial virus vaccine for those 60 and older.



Who should receive vaccines this fall? COVID-19: All residents should take a COVID-19 shot/booster if they are unvaccinated or are not boosted; if at high risk of severe COVID-19, take a second booster shot; a third booster shot is unnecessary. Flu: All residents 6 months and older should take a flu shot. Those 65 and older and young children are especially encouraged to do so. Respiratory syncytial virus: Only those 60 and older are authorized to take a RSV shot this fall; it’s further encouraged for those 75 and older. Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

But, despite some not having to take a COVID-19 shot, Tarrant County residents should still prepare to receive vaccinations, Fowler said.

“Everybody won’t need to take a shot this fall… for COVID, that is,” Fowler said.

Fowler expects demand for this year’s new vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, to rise.

Though not as widely recognized as COVID-19 or the flu, RSV poses a significant threat and can have comparable numbers of hospitalizations and fatalities, Fowler said.

Fowler, alongside federal health officials, express optimism that widespread adoption of the COVID-19 vaccine, the flu vaccine and the newly approved RSV vaccine will serve as a measure to avert the potential threat of a triple-demic of respiratory illnesses, similar to the one experienced last winter.

He urged residents to receive vaccinations for these illnesses, when applicable. If residents aren’t vaccinated, Fowler said the county could see consequences similar to those of last season.

“But until we see something like that happening, we’re still going to see outbreaks of all three,” Fowler said.

Uncertainty amid shifting patterns

Though he expects a resurgence of cases, Fowler and federal health officials are unsure when and how potent the spread could be. The confusion stems from the pandemic’s restrictions that altered the typical seasonal patterns of the viruses, Fowler said.

Contrary to its typical peak in February, the flu reached its highest point in Tarrant County in late November and December 2022, according to county data. COVID-19 maintained a persistent level of infections and deaths throughout the season, with January marking the peak, according to the county.

In Texas, RSV exhibited an earlier peak compared to its pre-pandemic patterns, and circulated for a prolonged period according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

All three are significant respiratory threats, Fowler said, particularly for vulnerable populations like older adults, immunocompromised individuals and young children.

Eventually, respiratory illnesses will return to their pre pandemic patterns, Fowler said.

‘Just like the flu shot’

Tarrant County Public Health advises everyone to be fully vaccinated for both COVID-19 and the flu. Sixty-four percent of Tarrant County residents 5 years and older are fully vaccinated.

Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax are preparing to release updated COVID shots this fall that target a new variant.

Fowler predicts the Food and Drug Administration may encourage Americans to consider a yearly vaccination once the new COVID-19 shots are introduced in the late fall.

“Just like the flu shot,” Fowler said.

Protecting vulnerable populations

RSV is a common culprit for respiratory illnesses in older adults, particularly those 75 and older, and infants and toddlers. The virus also tends to affect those with underlying health conditions like cardiovascular disease, chronic lung disease or diabetes.

The newly developed RSV vaccine has not received approval for people younger than 60. The CDC and Fowler suggest those 60 and older should get vaccinated against RSV only after consulting with their doctors.

Fowler advised residents to receive the shots for COVID and the flu early in the fall to develop immunity because their re-emergence is uncertain. Last fall, it was common to administer the COVID-19 and flu shots together and the approach proved effective, he said.

Health authorities and experts are still conducting studies to better understand how the RSV vaccine works with the other vaccines and potential effects.

The CDC is expected to issue recommendations regarding giving the vaccines together in the upcoming weeks, Fowler said.

“The whole goal of a vaccine is to save your life,” Fowler said. “I think they do a pretty good job at that.”

