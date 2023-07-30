By Angela Blochowicz

My home and my life are in the Southside of Fort Worth. My parents were born and raised in the Worth Heights neighborhood and most of my aunts and uncles own homes in South Hemphill Heights, Shaw-Clark, Rosemont, Worth Heights and in my neighborhood — the Jennings-May St. Louis neighborhood.

Like many of the “kids” I grew up with, we left as young adults, but eventually made our way back here to our homebase. We now have homes near the street we grew up on or on the street we were raised in.

Many of our Southside residents live and work at the businesses and homes their families have owned for generations near the Hemphill Corridor. Our neighborhood is vibrant and those businesses that were around when I was a kid are still thriving.

The owner of the auto shop on the corner of May Street lives a few blocks away. The barber shop owner lives a few blocks from his shop, the carpet cleaning business owner lives in the area, too.

Driving up and down our neighborhood streets, I marvel at the uniqueness of each house. They were designed and built in the 1920s and no two homes are the same. You cannot deny the care and love that is put into the yards and gardens. Porches are detailed and welcoming, and my neighbors are often out there enjoying the shade in the summer heat.

Like so many, unfortunate events fueled my passion to advocate for my community.

In 2021, the City of Fort Worth proposed housing developments two blocks up from where I live. These developments, I think, would have turned my neighborhood into another Magnolia Street or Main Street — full of overpriced bars, restaurants and apartments unattainable to the lower-income, working-class communities on my end of the Hemphill Corridor.

This, in turn, would have led to displaced residents. We watched our friends and families in the neighborhoods behind Magnolia Street and Rosedale Street be displaced because they no longer can afford the property taxes of the homes their families owned for generations. It wouldn’t be fair to be forced out for unaffordable apartments.

That is not the future I want, or see, for myself, my children, my neighbors and our neighborhood. Our residents and businesses are vital to our community, and they have sustained our community for more than 40 years. Investments and resources are important to our neighborhood, but not at the expense of a displaced community.

Our neighborhood has long been neglected by the city. There are 55 bus stops on Hemphill Street from Vickery Boulevard to Felix Street, 31 of the stops are south of Berry Street. The stops have no benches or coverings for our working-class citizens. In the heat of the Fort-Worth summer and freezing temperatures in the winters, that’s not acceptable. Despite being in an area that yields some of the highest property taxes in the city, we have entire neighborhoods that have never had sidewalks or that have broken curbs and sidewalks.

Our neighborhood has trains that block Morningside Drive for more than a day at a time, which destroy our mental health. The constant ringing of the train’s bells is unbearable. We’ve had daily commutes disrupted since the change to one lane on Hemphill Street. A commute that used to take me five minutes now takes me 20 minutes because of the short-stop-light intervals. When a train rumbles between Page Street and Mulkey Street, the traffic clogs past Allen Street and lasts 30 minutes after the train passes.

Community activists are currently discussing these issues with the newly zoned District 11 councilwoman Jeannette Martinez. She’s been involved with the neighborhoods and heard the concerns we have voiced. We hope as a community we can achieve great things with her as our representative.

Our community is working toward highlighting what already exists. We are immortalizing neighborhood icons through works of art and promoting Latino cultural centers and events in our community.

By teaching our neighbors the importance of property rights, how to apply for city permits and how to receive grants from the city, we are preparing the next generation of residents in this community. As we teach our business owners about tax abatement and grants, and teach our community about zoning and financial literacy and bringing accessible arts to our children, we showcase the everlasting beauty in our communities for all to see and appreciate.

Angela Blochowicz grew up in the Jennings-May St. Louis neighborhood. Blochowicz left her neighborhood for a year before she returned and is now the neighborhood’s association president. Blochowicz is passionate about granting access to arts to children in the community.

