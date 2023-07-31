Two years after JaDerek Gray was shot and killed in what authorities labeled an apparent road rage incident, police finally returned the motorcycle he was riding on that fateful day to his mother, Janice Gray.

But justice, Janice said, is still elusive. She gathered with family and friends in front of the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center July 31 to protest the criminal district attorney’s office dismissing its case against the man who killed Gray in 2021. Leading the press conference was John Barnett, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based activist who founded the True Healing Under God civil rights group.

“We know that innocent blood cries from the grave, and we will not stop until we get justice,” Barnett said.

Gray was riding his motorcycle on I-35 West June 25, 2021. He was shot by another driver after the two nearly got into an accident while switching lanes and stopped traffic. At the time, Fort Worth police said the driver shot Gray after he got off his motorcycle, pulled a gun and threatened both the driver and his family, who was in the car with him. Police said the shooting was classified as self-defense, and that the driver cooperated on the scene. The driver has not been identified publicly.

Road rage incidents like the one that led to Gray’s death happen with startling frequency in Fort Worth. There were 154 reported road rage incidents last year, and 184 the year before, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Police have responded to multiple road rage incidents this summer, including an early July shooting on the same highway Gray was killed.

The uncles and mother of JaDerek Gray speak at a July 31 press conference. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Family members disputed the idea that Gray was the aggressor. It doesn’t fit with the 19-year-old boy they knew and loved, they said at the courthouse. Gray was set to join the U.S. Air Force and had dreams of becoming a NASCAR crew chief. Janice recounted her son’s reluctance to kill even a waterbug, which frequently flew into their childhood home.

“If he couldn’t help you, he sure wouldn’t hurt you,” Anthony Gray, Gray’s uncle, said.

Gilberto Rubio, a high school friend of Gray’s, said he always had a smile on his face.

“He always knew how to make people happy,” Rubio said.

Since the fatal shooting, information about the incident has been difficult to obtain. Janice said she’s still never been given the police report from that day, or other information about the case. She didn’t dispute that Gray had a gun in his possession, but she doesn’t believe he pulled it on that day.

“I’m very frustrated, and I’m very sad,” Janice said. “It just makes me feel that there’s something else that happened. You want to conceal the truth from me about what happened, which would give us justice for JaDerek.”

She’d been in contact with the district attorney’s office for two years following Gray’s death, and she said she was informed that the man who shot him was indicted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2022. But when the current criminal district attorney, Phil Sorrells, won his election in November, the case was dismissed. Janice said she was not properly informed of the dismissal, and that officials didn’t provide any reasoning for their decision.

When the Fort Worth Report reached out to the district attorney’s office for comment, communications officer Anna Tinsley Williams reiterated what police said at the time of the shooting — that he was shot in self-defense by the driver after threatening him and his family with a gun. The office did not respond to a question about why district attorneys Sharen Wilson and Sorrells’ approach to the case differed.

The Fort Worth Report submitted a public records request to the district attorney’s office in May for any documents related to the case; instead of releasing the documents, officials sent the request to the attorney general, requesting permission to withhold documents because the investigation didn’t result in a conviction. The attorney general’s office has not released a ruling on the request yet.

Family members embrace Janice Gray at a July 31 press conference. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Barnett will be in Fort Worth over the next three days to push the criminal district attorney’s office to release information on the case, and gather more information on his own, he said. He wants the office to reopen the case and provide a higher level of transparency.

“Some cases are just closed and hidden and they’re closed for a reason,” he said. “Because they don’t want the truth to come out. And so we’re gonna come back again. We’re gonna stage justice rallies and if we got to stand in the middle of the street and block traffic, I’m about that life if you don’t know.”

