Jenny Parry knows from firsthand experience what it is like to be an art teacher at a Title I school, where at least 40% of students come from low-income families.



When dreaming of her career, she hadn’t initially pictured teaching at a rural, Title I elementary school without a strong arts program, but she started out at one — and loved it.



“I thought I wanted to teach high school. I thought I wanted to go where I would have a great budget or … really advanced students who had private lessons or something,” she said. “But actually, when I got into that classroom, oh my goodness, it was so fulfilling. The students were amazing. I loved the community, I loved the culture, and I never wanted to leave.”



Being able to provide students with an exceptional arts education that they wouldn’t have access to otherwise was fulfilling, she said. Now, as the director of programs at the Texas Cultural Trust, she gets to help give first-year art teachers a boost through their dedicated grant program.



The program doles out one-time $1,500 grants to help support highly qualified first-year, TEA-certified arts teachers at Title I schools and gives priority to educators serving rural, “low arts access” communities.



The grant program is relatively new and gave out $49,500 over the last three school years combined, according to the Trust’s website.



Jazmin Gonzalez just completed her first year teaching at Castleberry High School and was one of nine educators awarded a grant last year.



The money enabled her to buy supplies like books, watercolor pencils and oil pastels. It also allowed her to help pay the entry fee for her students to enter the state visual arts scholastic event, or VASE, competition. More than 50 of her students competed. Without the grant, she said, she wouldn’t have been able to give as many kids that opportunity.



“I would have had to have been more strict. But I think that everyone should have the ability to not only express their feelings through art, but to be able to show those forms of expression,” she said. “I don’t know if every kid came in really nervous, but they all came out very confident, which was beautiful to see.”



Being able to help her students grow the way her past teachers had helped her was part of the reason Gonzalez got into education in the first place.



“My art teacher was a huge influence on me, but it was also all of the good teachers I had … I always wanted to give back. I always wanted to help others as well,” she said. “Art just happens to be the thing that I felt like I was the most passionate about.”



The grant program is open to first-year art teachers across disciplines — from band to theater, dance and the visual arts — and grade levels. Eligible teachers have until Aug. 15 to apply, and teachers will be notified in early October.



“We’re excited to collect, review and award this year’s first-year teacher grants this fall,” Parry said.



Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.