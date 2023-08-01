Some people may take weeks, or even months, to finish their will, but a new service may help them complete the process within 20 minutes.

The free online tool is a collaboration between Lena Pope, a child wellness development company, and FreeWill, a legal will online service. People follow the free tool’s questions to complete their will and update the document.

Lena Pope’s staff has had access to the service since February, but the company is widening its availability to the public because August is National Make-A-Will Month, said Cathy Sheffield, chief advancement officer for Lena Pope.

“Our hope is that people will consider taking care of those people that they love by having a will because when you die without a will, then you are leaving behind unintended messages to those that are surviving,” Sheffield said. “And they don’t know how to proceed with your estate if you don’t have a document that guides them through that process.”

Only 34% of U.S. adults have a will, according to Caring.com, a senior care service.

The unintended consequences of not creating a will can be damaging because family members may fight over the estates left behind, Sheffield said.

The process of writing a will with the service is straightforward, she said. People enter their personal information then answer questions about their values, legacy and property. The tool will then help people determine how to distribute these assets. While some people consider gifts to charities, like Lena Pope, to create their wills, it’s not a requirement to use the tool.

People should print a completed form and bring it to an attorney for review, but they don’t have to, Sheffield said. The will is finalized when it has a live signature in front of two witnesses who are 18 or older, of sound mind and not named in the will.

Lena Pope also offers a free estate planning tool. People go through a separate series of documents that assists them with learning about estate learning and explains how to get started with the process, she said.

Jeanne Lamb, administrative assistant at Lena Pope’s Early Learning Centers, was one employee who took advantage of the service earlier this year.

Lamb already had a will but rewrote it following a divorce, she said. She wanted to ensure her children and her grandson would benefit.

For her previous will, Lamb met with her lawyer. The new will was completed during her lunch break, she said.

She printed her will, notarized it and now it’s in her safe.

“It just gives me peace of mind knowing that my assets, no matter what they are at that point, will be distributed to my children rather than just sitting in probate for a long time,” Lamb said.

Those not tech-savvy or lacking computer access can also ask a neighbor, a friend or a relative to help them complete the form, Sheffield said. However, she doesn’t suggest the service to people suffering from compromised mental capacities like dementia.

People who have multiple estates in different areas or own a business may want to have their will drafted by an attorney, she said.

But those who are married, have two children, own two cars and a home can complete this in about 20 minutes, she said. While some may not be able to complete the will within 20 minutes, it’s a more streamlined process.

“Even if you don’t think you have assets, everyone has assets that need to be in a will,” Sheffield said.

Dang Le is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at dang.le@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

