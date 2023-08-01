Women’s freedom and access to maternal health care go hand in hand, said Lisa Adams, executive director of market development at March of Dimes.

Either a woman’s freedom, or her infant’s care, is limited for women living in maternity care deserts.

Definitions of maternity care desert and level of maternity care access

Maternity care deserts: Hospitals and birth centers offering obstetric care: Zero

Obstetric providers per 10,000 births: Zero

Proportion of women 18-64 without health insurance: Any Low Access: Hospitals and birth centers offering obstetric care: Less than 2

Obstetric providers per 10,000 births: Less than 60

Proportion of women 18-64 without health insurance: More than 10% Moderate Access: Hospitals and birth centers offering obstetric care: Less than 2

Obstetric providers per 10,000 births: Less than 60

Proportion of women 18-64 without health insurance: Less than 10% Full Access: Hospitals and birth centers offering obstetric care: More than 2

Obstetric providers per 10,000 births: More than 60

Proportion of women 18-64 without health insurance: Any

But maternal care is accessible in Tarrant County, according to a report released on Aug. 1 from March of Dimes.

The report is designed to start a conversation on women’s access to maternal care, and educate health providers on where resources are needed, according to Adams.

Leah King, CEO of United Way Tarrant County, said more communities need to address this as a problem.

“When I share some of the statistics that we’ve experienced as a county for many, many years, there are a number of people that have no idea that this is an issue,” King said.

Some of Tarrant County’s surrounding counties, too, like Dallas County, Parker County, Denton County and Wise County are counties in which women have full access to maternal care. But, there are counties just 45 miles from Tarrant County with red flags.

Hood County is considered a low-access county to maternal care. Somervell County is considered a maternity care desert, according to the report.

The report, which shows that almost half of Texas counties are considered maternity care deserts, emphasizes the need for Tarrant County to maintain, and bolster, its level of maternal care.

Women from Hood County, 44.5 miles southeast of Tarrant, or Somervell County, 53 miles southeast of Tarrant, may travel the hour or so it takes to get to a Tarrant County hospital or birthing center, Adams said. These women expect reliable maternal care when they arrive.

Yet, Adams said there are women who are still receiving inadequate care within Tarrant County. Comprehensive maternity care includes far more than just having access, she said.

“When it comes to these metro areas, access means receiving care from a doctor, but also educational, like community services and having a safe environment to live in and bring up that child,” Adams said.

Despite Tarrant County’s status as a full-access county to maternity care, there are stark differences in infant mortality between varying ZIP codes, according to county data.

The infant mortality rate in the 76104 ZIP code, which encompasses Historic Southside, Morningside and the hospital district, is significantly higher than the rate in neighboring 76107, which encompasses Arlington Heights and Monticello.

“Even if a woman is in an area where they have access to care, I do feel like there are a lot of implicit bias issues that come into play when they’re able to get that care,” Adams said.

She said across the country, Black moms have a 44% higher chance of encountering adverse health outcomes during maternal care.

Leah King, CEO of United Way Tarrant County, emphasized the need for Tarrant County to focus on comprehensive maternal care itself, like education. Despite there being full access, many women of color find themselves with inadequate maternal care.

“There needs to be a much more concerted effort toward education because the majority of the reasons these populations experience higher rates of maternal and infant mortality is education,” King said. “A majority of the challenges faced are preventable.”

Specific county data regarding maternal care access will be released within the next year, according to March of Dimes.

Matthew Sgroi is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.