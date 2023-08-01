School starts in two weeks for Fort Worth ISD, and O.D. Wyatt High School is without a principal.

Howard Robinson left his position as principal at O.D. Wyatt High School in July, two months after a Facebook post from a staff member calling the campus “ghetto” was shared to the campus Facebook page. The district will hire an interim principal while it continues its search for a permanent replacement.

Robinson resigned from the school district to accept another position outside of Fort Worth ISD, Fort Worth ISD Associate Superintendent Charlie Garcia said.

On July 27, the district announced Rian Townsend would take over the campus.

On July 29, Townsend told the Report he was no longer the principal at O.D. Wyatt after a reporter requested an interview. He resigned his position.

Garcia confirmed that Townsend was offered the position and said the district was excited for him to take over as principal at the campus, but he was offered and took a job outside the district.

The staff member who made the Facebook post, counselor Kelli Pisano, is still employed by the school district but she no longer works at O.D. Wyatt High School, Garcia said.

The district will hire an interim principal soon, Garcia said.

“We’re very focused on improving student outcomes for all kids,” he said. “We’re excited about the staff, faculty and students at O.D. Wyatt and we’re looking forward to continuing the momentum that was already there and continuing to establish a good experience for our kids.”

The Facebook post

In May, Robinson was off campus for a period of time while the school district conducted an investigation after a post showed photos of staff dressed in bonnets, pajamas, blankets, sagging pants and a fake ankle monitor. Pisano’s personal post was shared to the school Facebook page.

In the post, Pisano said it was “dress like a student day” at the campus — where the student body is 56% Hispanic, 37% Black, 4% Asian and 2.7% white — and described it as “an EPIC day at work. If you haven’t been in a high school in the ghetto lately, this is 100% how our students dress.”

On May 26, Robinson returned to campus. Parents, staff and alumni asked the school board to let him return to campus at a May board meeting.

Trustee Wallace Bridges, whose district encompasses the campus, previously told the Report he wants the school board to put some kind of policy in place regarding staff social media posts to prevent a future incident.

The board has yet to pass a new policy.



Kristen Barton is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at kristen.barton@fortworthreport.org.

