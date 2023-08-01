New clothes are the highlight of the back-to-school shopping experience for students..

However, you cannot send your child to school wearing anything they want. Fort Worth ISD has a dress code across all campuses.

The dress code requires all students to be dressed and groomed in a clean and neat manner. The policy gives principals freedom to make final decisions on what a student may wear if the campus leader determines the clothes may cause a disruption.

The dress code is part of the student code of conduct students received when parents registered them for school.

District officials expect students to be in dress code at the beginning of the first day of school. Violations are handled at your child’s campus.

What do all students have to do?

All students are required to tuck in their shirts or blouses and must follow the dress code during school hours and in any school-sponsored activities. Sagging pants are not allowed.

They also have to follow the same rules for shoes, accessories and outerwear:

Athletic shoes, loafers, dress shoes, or other closed-toe shoes, as well as open-toe and open-heel shoes are allowed. Shoelaces must be white or match the color of the shoe.

Belts, tights, socks, and hosiery must be a solid color. Belts can be fabric or leather, with a buckle no larger than 2 inches.

Sweatshirts or sweaters are allowed only in navy, white or black. Coats and jackets of any color are allowed with weather conditions, but are not to be worn inside classrooms.

Students are only allowed to wear polo or Oxford-style collared shirts or blouses; mock turtlenecks or turtle necks. All tops are required to have sleeves.

T-shirts are not allowed as outer clothing; a solid white T-shirt may be worn as an undergarment. Manufacturer logos on shirts must be smaller than a 1 ½ inch square.

The district has mostly the same requirements for students’ bottoms:

Pants, shorts, skirts, skorts, capris or jumpers.

Blue jeans must be free of embellishments.

All bottoms must be hemmed or cuffed.

Skirts, skorts and shorts cannot be shorter than three inches above the knee.

All clothing must be free of holes, tears and cuts.

What about students in pre-K through eighth grade?

Shirts for students in pre-K through eighth grade must either be navy or white.

The only colors allowed for bottoms are navy, khaki, black or blue denim.

What about high school?

High school students are allowed to wear any color for their tops and bottoms.

What isn’t allowed?

Students cannot wear clothing that is considered too revealing, such as bare midriffs, tube tops, tank tops, cut-off shirts, low-cut tops, crop tops, see-through shirts, fishnet clothing.

Clothing cannot have lewd, offensive, vulgar or obscene pictures, emblems or language. Clothes also cannot advertise tobacco products, alcohol, drugs or any substances.

Gang-related clothing, accessories or jewelry with signs, insignias, colors or symbols are not allowed.

Students cannot wear activewear, such as wind shorts, soccer shorts and spandex gym wear.

Sleepwear, clothing with visible drawstrings and house shoes are not allowed.

Students cannot wear hats, scarves, bandanas, do-rags or shower caps — unless it is verified religious clothing.

Combs, sunglasses and grillz are prohibited.

Students also cannot wear accessories or body piercings that could be classified as dangerous or could be used as a potential weapon, such as chains and spiked necklaces.

