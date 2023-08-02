Riverside Barber and Beauty Institute owners Alex Alvarado, right, and Raul Aguilera pose in front of their institute’s logo. Alvarado had been cutting Aguilera’s hair since he was about 13 years old, he said, now, they’re are business partners in their community. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Growing up, Alex Alvarado dreamed of teaching. He didn’t have the educational support he wished he had — so he made it his passion to become a teacher for young Latino men like himself.

His plan was foiled when he left college after becoming a convicted felon. In 2007, Alvarado was convicted of aggravated robbery for a 2006 incident. He was sent to court-ordered rehabilitation at the Cenikor Foundation, and served no jail time, he said.

“My goal was to be a teacher. I wanted to be an ESL (English as a second language) teacher,” said Alvarado, the owner of Riverside Barbershop and co-owner of the Riverside Barber and Beauty Institute. “I had friends that would come from Mexico that didn’t have enough education or people to support them or move them so they’d quit going to work and didn’t pursue school.”

Alvarado said he was desperately in search of a plan B — he already knew how to cut hair so he said, “Why not barber school? That place I was locked up in, the Cenikor Foundation, I was a barber there. That’s the only reason I survived that place.”

Barber school accepts convicted felons depending on the age they were convicted, Alvarado, who was in his mid-20s at the time of his conviction, said. After years of public speaking and cutting hair, he began teaching barbering skills.

His passion for teaching was reinvigorated and he opened the Riverside Barber and Beauty Institute, 707 N. Riverside Drive. The new school allows Alvarado to teach his life lessons and his barber skills to other youths.

Students are required to have 1000 hours of practical experience which can last about 6 months, then pass a written and hands-on exam before applying for their barber license with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Alvarado teaches his first class at Riverside Barber and Beauty Institute. Alvarado opened the new barber and beauty institute in his community and welcomed his first class of students July 31. He and co-owner Raul Aguilera will teach students barber theory, practical skills, cosmetology and nail tech skills. He plans to aid young barbers in receiving their licenses and becoming active members of their communities at the same time — some of Alvarado’s former professors will also teach at the institute. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The interior of the barber and beauty institute is nearly completed. The space is much larger than Riverside Barbershop, 520 N. Riverside Dr., which Alvarado also owns. “I never dreamed of it being this big and it’s beautiful,” Alvarado said. I don’t know if y’all are Christian or not, but half the prayers of things I want in life and He gives me more than I could ever ask for.” (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A hair washing station is available for barber and cosmetology students at the institute. Down the street, Riverside Barbershop hosts an annual back-to-school free haircut and supply drive for youth in the community. This year the drive will be at the barber institute. In 2022, the back-to-school haircut drive drew more than 600 people, Alvarado expects even more people to show up because more barbers will be available, vendors will be present and a sign-up sheet will prevent long lines in the heat on Aug. 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

“This is kind of the stuff that my mom was doing for us. And I’m saying we’d find all the free stuff because we couldn’t afford it,” Alvarado said.

Now, as an adult, Alvarado found a way to give back to his community and to the barber and beauty industry by teaching in English and Spanish at the school.

If you go: Free back-to-school haircut and supply drive at Riverside Barber and Beauty Institute, 707 N. Riverside Dr. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Aug. 5 Free haircuts and supplies are only for children from Pre-K to 12th grade. You must be physically present to sign in for your spot in line. To become a vendor, please email us at info@riversidebbinstitute.com. To donate, you can go to the institute’s PayPal. Source: Riverside Barber and Beauty Institute Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

