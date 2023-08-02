Republican Matt Krause, a former Texas House representative, announced Tuesday that he will seek a spot on the Tarrant County Commissioners Court in 2024.

Krause is running in Precinct 3 to replace current commissioner Gary Fickes, who is stepping aside after 18 years of service. The precinct spans across northeast Tarrant County.

He joins two other Republican candidates — Fort Worth Police Department spokesperson Jimmy Pollozani and former Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office chief of staff David McClelland — who announced their candidacy in the spring. Primary elections for the precinct seat will take place in March 2024

“Precinct 3 demands a proven conservative leader who can help Tarrant County stay on the right track,” Krause said in a campaign announcement.

It’s official! The Krause House is in the race for Tarrant Cty Commissioner Pct 3. Press release below. I want to say a HUGE thanks to our early supporters @tedcruz @TimothyOHare @KHancock4TX @TanParkerTX and outgoing Commissioner Fickes & Andy Wambsganss! And many more to come! pic.twitter.com/Hsn6Kw0Es0 — Matt Krause (@MattKrauseTX) August 2, 2023

Krause would join a commissioners court that saw a massive shakeup in last year’s election. Then, three incumbents declined to run, paving the way for Tim O’Hare, Manny Ramirez and Alica Simmons to join the court. O’Hare, Ramirez and Fickes make up a Republican majority on the court right now.

The former lawmaker represented District 93 from 2013 to 2023. While in his office, he made a name for himself championing several conservative priorities. He was among a group of Republicans that came together to create the Texas Freedom Caucus in 2017, and served as chair of the House General Investigating Committee in the 2021-2022 legislative session. While chair, he spearheaded an investigation into books inside Texas schools, which covered topics like abortion, Black Lives Matter and sexuality.

He ran for Tarrant County criminal district attorney in 2022, losing in the Republican primary to Phil Sorrells.

Andy Wambsganss, former mayor of Southlake, will act as Krause’s campaign treasurer. Krause said he has secured endorsements from County Judge Tim O’Hare, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and Texas state senators Kelly Hancock and Tan Parker.

In a tweet, O’Hare lauded Krause’s candidacy.

“Matt will make an excellent County Commissioner,” O’Hare wrote. “Tarrant County and Precinct 3 will be well-served with him in office. Christen and I are looking forward to helping him win in ‘24!”

Matt will make an excellent County Commissioner. Tarrant County and Precinct 3 will be well-served with him in office. Christen and I are looking forward to helping him win in ‘24! https://t.co/RIx2nb2mGf — Tim O'Hare, Tarrant County Judge (@TimothyOHare) August 2, 2023

