For many, few things signal summertime quite like fresh fruit. Peaches can rouse vivid memories of swinging lazily on homemade rope swings thrown carelessly over tree branches. Or, I have vivid recollection of ripe and juicy melons, ice cold and ready to be cut and served at barbecues. However, in recent months peaches have been causing a stir when Georgia, the self-proclaimed “Peach State,” declared growers were having a hard time growing the state’s official fruit due to fluctuating weather conditions.

But Texas watermelons and peaches are ripe, juicy and sweet if you know where to shop. I’ve recently seen an influx of advertisements being marketed on social media for local fruit pick-ups and deliveries, and with only a few weeks left of these seasonal fruits, I thought I’d provide a list of places in Tarrant County you can support that work with local farmers and growers. Some fruits and vegetables are flown in from other states, so for the best selection of regionally grown products, be sure and confirm with markets daily.

Area farmers market To find a listing of farmers markets nearest Fort Worth and Tarrant County at large browse the national directory.

Some local farmers have made it easy to find them by allowing pick-up points at convenient locations. Joe Collards, a farmer we previously covered, has more to offer outside of his specialty assorted heirloom greens. He also has yellow and red watermelons for sale averaging 25-30 pounds each.

A load of watermelons sit in the bed of a truck. (Courtesy photo | Joe Collards Facebook page)

And one of the most asked questions that customers always ask is, “How do you pick the best watermelons?” Joe says you may have to thump or knock on the rind to listen for a deep echoing hollow sound. Others swear by the yellow spot test that guides you to choose the melons that have a yellow spot on the side that sat in the sun ripening. Joe offers his tried-and-true system that he claims is much better and yields more consistent results than any of those tests. Joe’s method requires you to look at the watermelon’s outer rind and pick the one with the darkest green stripes.

“The more pigmented the green stripes, the sweeter your melon will be,” he says.

When asked for his opinion about which is sweeter, the yellow or the red meat watermelons, Joe says, “They’re both the same to me. I just prefer seedless over seeded so that I can eat the fruit without the seeds getting in the way.”

Science has also debunked theories that seedless watermelons have been genetically modified. It’s simply not true — seedless versions of watermelons are hybrids that have been grown in the U.S. for more than 50 years and are perfectly safe and delicious any way you slice it.

Have a local farmer or favorite recipe using fresh fruit you’d like to share? Email me at deah.mitchell@fortworthreport.org

Follow Joe Collards on Instagram or Facebook by searching “Joe Collards.” He will only be offering his watermelons for two more weekends and can be found at 9:30 a.m. Saturday mornings outside of Smokeholics Barbecue.

Speaking of fresh fruits, here’s my personal easy recipe for making the most of your summer peaches. This can be made for the perfect summer dinner party appetizer or light breakfast.

Recipe: Whipped Ricotta Toast with Roasted Peaches If you are in the mood for a tasty treat, try peach crostini with whipped ricotta. (Deah Mitchell | Fort Worth Report) Whipped Ricotta Toast with Roasted Peaches is the absolute perfect summer snack, breakfast or light lunch. The warm crunch of the bread slathered with creamy ricotta cheese and topped with naturally sweet fresh peaches and a pinch of thyme (or basil) and sea salt pairs perfectly together. Fresh and delicious. Prep Time 5 minutes Servings 5-10 people (depending on portion sizes) Ingredients 7-8 medium peaches

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup whole milk ricotta

1 loaf crusty French bread, sliced to your desired thickness

juice of 1/2 lemon

drizzle of honey

fresh thyme or basil to garnish Instructions Wash fruit Slice peaches thinly (with or without skin) and place sliced fruit in an ice bath to keep cool while preparing ricotta. Add 1 cup of whole milk ricotta to a mixing bowl. Add juice of 1/2 of a lemon as well as a drizzle of honey. Stir/whip the ricotta vigorously until the ricotta is extra luscious and creamy. Once the peaches are done, toast the bread to your desired toastiness. Load it with whipped ricotta cheese, freshly roasted peaches, a drizzle of honey and fresh thyme or shopped basil and sea salt. Enjoy.

Deah Mitchell writes about more than food. You can email her at deah.mitchell@fortworthreport.org.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.