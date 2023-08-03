Lauren Fairchild had her first lesson in professionalism and public speaking from her aunt when she was 8.

She would watch her aunt, who worked as a corporate trainer, create videos for marketing products that the company manufactured. She admired her aunt and started to mirror her movements. Lauren, who has Down syndrome, slowly would develop a passion for entertaining others, and later, advocacy through public speaking.

“Lauren started wearing nothing but black pants and carrying a briefcase,” said Cleta Fairchild, Lauren’s grandmother and legal guardian. “I think (copying her aunt) kind of developed her desire to be a speaker… She just took off because she likes to talk.”

Now 25, Lauren is now using those skills on a bigger stage. As someone with Down syndrome, she is an advocate for those with the same condition. Her public-speaking efforts highlight that those with Down syndrome can lead the same successful lives as those without.

“I want to tell parents ‘It’s OK that your kid has Down syndrome,’ Lauren said. “You don’t need to worry as much.”

Cleta enrolled Lauren in speech therapy classes at the University of North Texas where she spent the next 17 years polishing her diction. Since taking these classes, Lauren has grown more confident in her public speaking ability.

“I am most comfortable with all types of people,” Lauren said. “I never get nervous. I just get ready and get it done.”

Today, Lauren speaks to parents of children with Down syndrome at Cook Children’s Medical Center and at Rotary Clubs and other community events, educating people about the condition.

What is Down syndrome? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines Down syndrome as “a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome… This extra (chromosome) changes how the baby’s body and brain develop, which can cause both mental and physical challenges for the baby.” Lauren’s grandmother, Cleta, calls that extra chromosome “the sweetness chromosome.”

“All kids with Down syndrome are special because God made us special,” Lauren said.

Lauren also works for the Down Syndrome Partnership of North Texas, where she meets with parents twice a year to address their concerns and questions about the condition. And when she’s not meeting with parents, Lauren assists with organizing the partnership’s year-round programs.

“Seeing some of the self-advocates like Lauren up there speaking kind of calms them down and it takes that doom and gloom they were given at the hospital away,” Cleta said.

Kim Rocha, executive director at the partnership, first met Lauren in 2018 and hired her to help the organization with its fundraising efforts.

Over the past five years, Rocha is proud of the person Lauren has become. Not only is Lauren breaking stereotypes about people with Down syndrome but she is also someone with a big heart who genuinely cares and that makes her inspiring, Rocha said.

“We want younger generations of people with Down syndrome to see what they can achieve. They can be in roles where they’re out in the community speaking and leading at events,” Rocha said. “(Lauren’s) absolutely a role model and a leader.”

Those who know Lauren have described her as remarkable and a testament to what others with Down syndrome can achieve, her grandmother Cleta said.

“If you’re not directly related to someone that has Down syndrome, then you don’t know about all the abilities that they have and what they can accomplish and what joy they bring to people,” Cleta said.

While Lauren is passionate about speech and educating people on living with Down syndrome, her hobbies outside of work are similar to most her age. She likes to swim, take Zumba classes and go out with friends.

“It used to be that when people had a disability, they were hidden. And Lauren’s not. We are not ashamed of anything. And we don’t need to be ashamed of anything because she’s remarkable. She truly is,” Cleta said.

Lauren Fairchild’s Bio: Birthplace: Denton Moved to Fort Worth: 2008 Family: Cleta Fairchild, paternal Grandmother, Leisha Fairchild, Aunt Education: Graduated from Carroll ISD in 2017, graduated from the RISE Transitional Program of Northwest ISD in 2019, and graduated from Texas A&M PATH Program in 2020. Attended the University of North Texas Speech & Hearing Clinic for 17 years. Work experience: Whataburger May 2021-June, 2022. Currently a staff member/Assistant Program Coordinator for Down Syndrome Partnership of North Texas in Fort Worth where she participates in public speaking activities for nonprofit organizations like the Rotary Clubs in North Texas, sharing her experiences as a person with Down syndrome with new parents of babies with Down syndrome. She assists in various events for the partnership’s educational workshops, fundraising and activities for teens and adults with Down syndrome Volunteer experience: Meals on Wheels & Tarrant County Food Bank First job: Whataburger Advice for someone learning to be a leader: Find a good speech therapist, participate in public speaking opportunities and take a high school public speaking class or drama class. Best advice ever received: “Be passionate about having a better life for yourself.”

