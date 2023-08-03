Nothing could have prepared Carla Robertson, a first-generation college student, to be called a racial slur during her freshman year at Texas Christian University.

Robertson, who is Black, had yet to find a community for herself at the predominantly white institution. But that was until a friend introduced her to Create + Collaborate, a nonprofit dedicated to helping students transition into adulthood. She still remembers the first time she met founder Ricquel Archer.

“She gave me a shirt and was like, ‘You’re under my wing,’” Robertson said. “And she just took me under her wing and took care of me ever since.”

Three years later, Robertson was one of 70 students attending the organization’s first conference on navigating college life. The conference helped students — most of whom are first-generation — to network and advocate for themselves and provide them with supplies for college.

WFAA anchor Tashara Parker speaks July 29, 2023, at the Create + Collaborate Leadership Conference in Fort Worth. Parker is a two-time Emmy winner. (Dang Le | Fort Worth Report)

Dominique Cooke, vice president of programs at Create + Collaborate, knows firsthand how difficult navigating college will be for the organization’s students. She was a first-generation student who initially had to figure out academics, financial aid and what resources would have helped her — all by herself, she said.

Her experience allows her to work directly with the students at Create + Collaborate on transitioning into adulthood, finding viable support and opportunities and fitting in on campus.

“We don’t prepare students for college. We prepare them for life,” Cooke said.

Texas ranks fifth in the nation with the most first-generation college students, according to Forbes. The National Association of Student Personnel Administrators found that 54% of U.S. first-generation college undergraduates are non-white.

First-generation college students also struggle more to attain a bachelor’s degree than their counterparts whose parents graduated from college, according to Pew Research Center.

Create + Collaborate fills that mentorship role for its students. The organization gives them homework sessions, teaches about leadership, provides networking opportunities and more, Robertson said.

“And in those lessons, I was able to discover who I was and walk into a room without feeling intimidated or inferior to the others in the room,” she said.

The mini department store

Robertson eyed aisles stocked with all the dorm essentials. One thing caught her attention: the plants. She loves nature, and she wanted her room to reflect that, she said. And, of course, she picked up bedding, cleaning supplies and silverware.

“I don’t have to worry about anything,” she said.

Aisles of items line a room July 29, 2023, at the Create + Collaborate Leadership Conference in Fort Worth. Over 3,000 items were donated to students for the event. (Dang Le | Fort Worth Report)

The items were based on a student survey on what they needed for college, said Kiaya Johnson, program coordinator for Create + Collaborate. Supplies were from IKEA, Target and donations off of Amazon.

The event distributed to students 3,012 items totaling over $27,000, Archer said.

“Students will not only leave with experience and exposure but also essential items on what they need to feel comfortable about entering this new chapter of life,” Johnson said.

Learning experience from Create + Co

George Breed, an incoming freshman at Texas Southern University, said networking is one of the most important things in college. Through the organization, he has learned to build friends and connect with his fellow Texas Southern students.

“Create + Co is a lifesaver that has helped me so much through high school and college,” Breed said. “And once I get to college, I know they’re not going to leave me stranded there, and they’re going to be with me.”

Create + Collaborate member Dylan Thomas, center, shops for his dorm at Texas Christian University on July 29, 2023, at the Create + Collaborate Leadership Conference in Fort Worth. Items come from IKEA, Target and donations off of Amazon. (Courtesy Photo | Angel Smith)

People of color are oftentimes put under a microscope and critiqued, so the organization helps students feel confident that they belong at their college, said Cooke, the organization’s vice president.

Since joining Create + Collaborate, Robertson has learned to create her seat at the table and be more comfortable with talking to white people about her struggles, she said.

The organization provides emotional support, too, such as when the members attended her dance performance.

Robertson channeled the support to build her growth. She has created a majorette dance team at TCU. She’s leading a youth ministry program on campus. And she wants to advocate for women of color who love dancing and all people of color on campus, she said.

The growth from being with the organization has taught her to have meaningful conversations about race, she said.

