Rocio Hernandez feels like she might have manifested her job at the Fort Worth Report. She has been a supporter of the organization since it first launched.

Now, she joins the Report as its first membership manager.

Hernandez, who graduated the University of Texas at Arlington in 2021, first heard about the Fort Worth Report while working at the university’s student news organization.

Before working at the Shorthorn, Hernandez didn’t know she wanted to have a career in the newsroom.

“I kind of stumbled into journalism — I wasn’t expecting to like it as much as I did,” she said.

Once her passion was ignited, Hernandez took on a marketing and communications fellowship at The Texas Tribune. Her desire to work in communications was solidified through her experience.

She also held an internship at the International Center for Journalists, where she distributed information about helpful tools and resources to journalists worldwide. Immediately before joining the Report, Hernandez oversaw the membership program at KSAT, a TV news station in San Antonio.

Born and raised in Irving, she is excited to be back in North Texas and be a part of the Fort Worth community.

She was drawn to the Report because its values aligned with her own.

“It’s very mission driven, and you’re doing it for the benefit of the people and your neighbors,” Hernandez said.

As the membership director, she wants to take the same approach to her role and focus on the relationship between the Fort Worth Report and the community.

“It’s about engaging and listening to the members,” Hernandez said. “You listen, engage and grow these supporters.”

Her experience and passion for independent journalism make her a valuable addition to the team, said Trish Terrell, chief development officer.

“She understands what we do, she loves what we do and she has a passion for what we do,” Terrell said. “She’s going to bring us a lot of fresh ideas and a real focus on how to better serve our readers.”

Hernandez will continue to support the Fort Worth Report as she has done from its start. But, now, she will do so from inside the newsroom.

Sara Honda is the audience engagement and social media fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at sara.honda@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.