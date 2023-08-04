By Sergio Garza

I’m a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. I found my way here in 1991, tasked with backing a Bomber Wing as well as a refueling operation and a modest Guard fighter squadron.

I arrived during the time of severe flooding. I recall setting up residence in a fourplex on the corner of Sam Calloway and River Oaks Boulevard leased on a month-to-month basis. Much has evolved since then. Some things have changed and some, surprisingly, seem not to want to change.

In the old days, we had a full size big, city-authentic newspaper — I think Dallas had two, in Fort Worth, heck — complete with a massive classifieds section. I remember times when you could purchase a home near South Hulen for a mere $43,000, provided you could insure it yourself. Just one month to the day after we arrived in DFW, we bought a house on Lake Worth, boasting 120 feet of lakefront, all for $45,000. Those days, alas, are now in the past.

Still, I’ve observed that River Oaks remains seemingly unchangeable.

For instance, Westworth Village was outpacing River Oaks until recently. I have seen:

I also remember the Northside Community Center, though I never partook in its offerings directly. However, I did get to appreciate the value it provided to our community. I had the privilege of meeting my wife’s godfather and godmother. They lived a modest life in a retirement facility in Fort Worth, near the now-demolished old retirement home by Castleberry High School.

After my wife’s godmother passed away, her godfather, “Padrino” as my wife affectionately called him, would frequent the Northside Community Center on 20th Street. The place was always buzzing with activity. There was dancing and food, and it was open until about 10 p.m. It also boasted tennis courts and mini soccer fields, my personal favorites.

Fast forward to the present, and we now have a newer, larger community center, complete with ample air conditioning. I encourage you to visit but make sure to do so before 6 p.m. because the center is understaffed. With the summer heat intensifying, and the need for a safe and peaceful space for both young and elderly people to gather, it is disheartening to see the operating hours shrinking.

The future of the facility, however, rests in our hands. Get involved, visit the center, get a workout in, or initiate a tennis or mini-soccer league. The center was built for us. Let’s ensure that it’s fully staffed and utilized to its fullest potential by people of all ages.



Sergio Garza, a Historic Northside resident, is a general manager at Rick and Ray’s Auto Plaza and has lived in Northside for 31 years. He enjoys photography and engaging with his community.



