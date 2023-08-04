When the first bell of the school year rings on Aug. 14 at H.V. Helbing Elementary School, in the Diamond Hill-Jarvis neighborhood, Adrianne Pruitt will welcome students into her own classroom for the first time.

On the other side of town, another Fort Worth ISD teacher is getting ready for her first year in the classroom. Angela Smith’s dream of being a teacher was sidetracked in college — she started pursuing finance, even though she’d wanted to be a teacher since elementary school.

Her math degree will serve her well when she starts the year teaching 7th and 8th grade math at Morningside Middle School.

Pruitt and Smith are two teachers who spent the first week of August in Fort Worth ISD’s new teacher academy to prepare to start their teaching careers in the district.

The academy helped newly hired teachers learn about their curriculum, classroom social and emotional support, meet administrators and get support for the start of the new year, director of Early Learning Heather Hennesey said.

Teaching from the ground up

Even though this will be her first year teaching on her own, Pruitt is no stranger to her campus or the district. She is a graduate of Western Hills High School and spent the past four years as a teaching assistant at H.V. Helbing.

The first classroom Pruitt ran was her home – she homeschooled her daughter for years. After her daughter earned her college degree and started teaching, she encouraged Pruitt to do the same.

She wasn’t sure if she could deal with teaching a curriculum she didn’t design, Pruitt said.

When Pruitt started her student teaching at H.V. Helbing, she got to experience teaching pre-K, kindergarten and fifth grade. She will teach pre-K in the 2023-24 school year.

“That’s where my heart is,” Pruitt said. “We teach them everything from the ground up. We are their first experience, so when they walk in the door — the first week is rough because they’ve never been away from mom and dad — we become their entrance to everything. And you just fall in love.”

Pre-K is an important time in a child’s development. Fort Worth ISD wants more children enrolled in the program. As those families enroll, Pruitt hopes they see pre-K as a necessity and not just a daycare.

While Pruitt is looking forward to teaching her kiddos their numbers, colors and alphabet, she also said she’s ready to teach social skills.

Some students come in with strong social skills, but Pruitt’s also had children in her class who haven’t been around other children at all. Teachers have to teach them how to share or play with their classmates.

Her students will spend a lot of time outside, Pruitt said. She doesn’t want the children to spend a lot of time doing worksheets — she wants them to have hands-on experiences.

When she and her students go outside, Pruitt plans on doing sound and sight hikes.

“Instead of just going, ‘You see with your eyes,’ OK, well, let’s go outside and see what that means,” Pruitt said. “You hear with your ears. What did you hear? Experiences, they’re more important than coloring the paper.”

If children just write or color it, Pruitt said they aren’t as likely to retain it. Experiences help young children remember more.

Ditching finance for the classroom

Angela Smith works on her classroom at Morningside Middle School. Smith will teach 7th and 8th grade math. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Even though Smith wanted to be a teacher since she was a child, she was concerned about the pay, burnout and other hurdles in the profession.

When she started college, Smith bounced around between being a financial analyst and an actuary.

“I took classes related to you know those careers, they were interesting, but I felt like I was convincing myself to be passionate about those,” Smith said.

In the summer of 2022, Smith was working in a classroom at a summer camp, and she knew it was time to go back to her first love.

“I loved teaching them because I could see that I was making a difference, even within the short amount of time that I had with them,” Smith said. “When I went back to school for my final year, so fall 2022, I was like, ‘There’s nothing else I want to do. I want to pursue teaching.’”

To get her certification, Smith had to go through an alternative certification program. She applied for Teach for America. As part of the program, Smith went through weeks of training to prepare for the classroom.

Already, Smith feels welcomed in the district, she said. As she prepares to work with middle schoolers at Morningside, she said she’s received help from experienced teachers.

Typically, people tell her they’re praying for her when she tells them she’s teaching middle school, Smith said laughing.

“I have brothers and I just think, middle schoolers, there’s so much going on. There’s so much that they’re learning and to be a part of their journey I think it’s going to be a fun year,” she said. “It’ll definitely have its challenges, but I’m excited to establish my classroom.”

Middle school is a time students start to learn their different interests and grow in their personalities, and Smith said she’s excited to be part of that and learn more about what they enjoy.

“I’m a little nervous, because I don’t know what my students need just yet,” Smith said. “I’m going to need to take a lot of time to really get to know them and figure out how I can best support them in the future because we have so many different types of learners.”

Kristen Barton is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at kristen.barton@fortworthreport.org.

