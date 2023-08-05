VJ Smith, 68, dedicates two days each week to volunteering at Central Bible Church’s food pantry. While some of his fellow volunteers are hustling groceries to the sea of cars in the parking lot, Smith is keeping the energy up inside the pantry by singing or through his hearty laughter.

Smith stays upbeat because he understands the nerves that come with asking for help. He was in the same line in April 2022 and still receives food assistance through the pantry. The money Smith saves from buying groceries is used to financially support himself and his mom, who is in a nursing home, he said.

“It’s been a great thing to meet some wonderful people that are in need. Not only in need of food but in need of being treated like a human being because sometimes I think people tend to treat you like you’re poor,” Smith said.

Psalm 121: 5-8 The Lord watches over you — the Lord is your shade at your right hand; the sun will not harm you by day, nor the moon by night. The Lord will keep you from all harm — He will watch over your life; the Lord will watch over your coming and going Both now and forevermore.

The church’s food pantry serves the public every Tuesday and Thursday out of a building on the north side of the main church. Volunteers at the food pantry work through a grocery list of names written on a whiteboard of people waiting to receive food. While waiting for their name to be called, conversations spark between families, laity and other volunteers along the rows of chairs and roundtables spread across the room Aug. 1. Lines from the scripture of the week bounce off the walls of the room and can be heard passing by the roundtables. That day it was Psalm 121: 5-8.

Once a resident’s name is called, volunteers guide them to the back of the building where the food pantry is. Cans of vegetables, eggs and boxes of cornbread mix recede into people’s boxes as they collect their much-needed items to get through the week.

The Christian church on the east side of Fort Worth started its Central Storehouse food pantry in 2021 as a way to keep feeding families and continue food assistance after the Farmers to Families Food Box Program ended in May 2021.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the church offered food assistance through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program, said Jon Rhiddlehoover, lead community pastor of the church and director of Central Storehouse.

The program was a temporary emergency relief effort “to respond to severe market disruption caused by a global pandemic,” according to the USDA and lasted from May 2020 to May 2021.

The U.S. The Department of Agriculture’s Food Access Research Atlas recognizes 76120, the church’s ZIP code, as low-income and has low access to food stores without the use of a vehicle.

Since its start, Central Storehouse has distributed food to over 5,000 households, Rhiddlehoover said.

Central Storehouse Food Pantry Storehouse hours: Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. Address: 8200 John T White, Fort Worth, TX 76120 The food pantry is open to anyone who comes and is not limited to Fort Worth or Tarrant County residents.

Rhiddlehoover said he also wants the Central Storehouse to have a space dedicated for people coming to the food pantry to talk with volunteers to talk about their day, about the scripture of the week or if they would like the volunteers to pray for them.

“The whole goal was to build connection and love them where they are,” Rhiddlehoover said.

Gloria Frazier has volunteered with Central Bible Church since the beginning 49 years ago and is on the leadership team for the food pantry.

She ensures there are enough volunteers at the round tables and Spanish-speaking volunteers.

She floats between the duties of checking people to talking with people about the scripture of the week and asks if they have any prayer requests.

“Every time they come in, they get this little card and it’s a prayer request. I make it clear to them that they don’t have to have a prayer request in order to get food,” Frazier said. “The majority of them do, they’re like ‘Oh, yeah, I can always use prayer.”

Frazier also asks if the people coming to the food pantry have a church they regularly go to. If they don’t, she invites them to join Central for Sunday service.

“If they do, I mean, that’s great. We don’t want to take them away from their church,” Frazier said. “ If they don’t, I invite them to visit with us and some of them are a little hesitant. So I give them our little information card and they can view that in the comfort of their own home.”

Central Storehouse receives its food from Tarrant Area Food Bank, Midwest Food Bank, Harvesting in Mansfield Food Bank, Operation Blessing, Fort Worth Hope Center, grocery stores and donations. Canned vegetables, bags of beans and bread line up the shelves that are along the walls of the food pantry room. Neighboring the stocked shelves are refrigerators with fresh produce, meats and dairy products.

The Central Storehouse is designed to be a “client-choice” food pantry, which is built to look like and work like a grocery store. Volunteers guide people through the room, like Smith, asking them which ingredients they want to add to their cart.

As someone who is a volunteer and also receives food from the pantry, Smith hones a particular edge.

Smith uses the cardboard box to hold grocery items picked as he guides people through the food pantry. (Marissa Greene | Fort Worth Report)

“I can share with them my recipes, things that I’ve been able to make and how they can use it because sometimes they look at a food item and they don’t know what to do with it,” Smith said.

Some of Smith’s go-to recipe suggestions are chicken salad, slow-cooked steak with potatoes and cornbread.

Smith’s home church is The Potter’s House Church in Dallas but he volunteers at the food pantry as another way to get involved in his faith and his neighborhood.

“Volunteering here connects with the purpose of why God placed us here. I can go to church, but if I don’t serve, then what am I doing?”

Marissa Greene is a Report for America corps member, covering faith for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at marissa.greene@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter at @marissaygreene.

