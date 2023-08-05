Royce D. Simmons knows he is stepping on a big – and important – stage on Aug. 9 at Fair Park in Dallas when he presents his product, Brisket Boss Savory Peach Molasses seasoning.

But he’s doing more than pitching his product to a panel of judges who will determine the four winning products and award $25,000 to the Grand Prize winner. The winner will earn placement on the highly coveted H-E-B store shelves as part of the 10th annual H-E-B Quest for Texas Best! event that seeks out the best Texas-made products for the popular San Antonio-based grocery. The first-place winner will be awarded $20,000, $15,000 for second place, and $10,000 for third place.

Simmons, along with nine other finalists, will be telling his story and that of his family.

“I admit, I’m a little nervous, but I’m looking forward to it,” said Simmons, who lives in Arlington, where he heads up Brisket Boss, a catering company that provides barbecue for corporate events and holiday gatherings.

It’s been quite a journey for Simmons, who, as a kid, wanted nothing to do with barbecue. The cooking, that is. The eating, he was more than happy to do. But watching his father, also named Royce Simmons, and his uncle, Billy Johnson, spend hours nursing their barbecue to tender, tasty perfection over a hot pit was not something he wanted to be involved in.

“My father and my uncle, they delivered barbecue all over the state,” said Simmons. “They were known for it.”

They believed in “good food, good music and good times,” Simmons said.

“That was sort of their motto and I like it, too,” he said.

Instead of joining in the barbecue business, Simmons went off on a career at Lockheed, spending 40 years there helping build many of the aircraft manufactured at the Fort Worth plant.

“Great career, I loved it,” he said.

When his father and uncle died in the ’90s, Simmons realized he missed not just those two men who meant so much to him, but their great barbecue and the memories that came with it. “Good food, good music and good times, they lived it,” he said.

So he began to experiment with barbecue, sauces and flavoring. It tied him into a family tradition.

“My family, they have been known for barbecue for more than 70 years and delivered it all over the state,” he said. Legend has it his uncle sold “more barbecue than most official barbecue restaurants,” Simmons said. “More than the law allows, some said.”

He got plenty of encouragement from his Lockheed workmates, who supported him and were more than happy to taste the results of his labors. One seasoning he came up with was the peach molasses that he was encouraged to turn into a product.

He worked hard on it.

“A lot of peach flavors for barbecue, they’re too sweet, I didn’t want that. This is not too sweet and it’s not too spicy and people seemed to like it,” he said.

Friends told him he should package it and sell it, so he began to work with a co-packer, an established food manufacturing company, to make the product. A co-worker at Lockheed, Shalonda Johnson, a graphic designer, worked on the logo with Simmons.

“We came up with this idea of a chef, but with a suit and tie and a briefcase, like a boss,” he said. “So that’s a little different, it stood out a little.”

Simmons had done some video work at his church and he called on those skills to make a video of the product and for the video he sent to H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best competition.

“You had to be good, you have to stand out a little bit, so I called on my instructor for some help, because we had to stand out from what H-E-B told me was like 623 entries this year,” he said.

Along the way, he has started selling the Brisket Boss Savory Peach Molasses seasoning on Amazon and garnered good reviews.

“You can use it on barbecue, but really anything, fish, vegetables, it adds flavor to anything,” he said. The product sells for $15.95 for a 10-ounce package.

Simmons knows a win would mean a lot.

“I sell good now, but if it were to be taken up by H-E-B, that would mean pallets and pallets of product, a whole different scale,” he said.

The process has been challenging, but he’s enjoyed the ride.

“I’ve learned a lot. I’ve had lots of friends along the way to help me, so I’ve been blessed really,” he said.

Simmons’ peach molasses seasoning will be facing off against some flavorful competition, including the McDowell family of Armagh Creamery from Dublin and their Armagh Creamery Organic Yogurt. Other competitors include Texas Babe Tanning Oil from Rockport; Funky Mello – Sweet N Salty Dippsterz from Austin; A’HUA! – Sparkling Agua Fresca from Jasper; Houston’s PhoLicious – Authentic Vietnamese Rice Noodle; Sorrento Ristorante – Pasta Sauce from San Antonio; Sweets – With L&L Cotton Candy from Spring; Houston’s Verdegreens – Farmstand Salad Dressing; and Wella Wella Grain Free Cereal from Lockhart.

Since launching the Quest for Texas Best! contest in 2014, H-E-B has awarded nearly $2 million in prize money along with marketing, mentoring, and supplemental support. H-E-B has also awarded 50 Quest for Texas Best suppliers with a commemorative H-E-B Million Dollar Club belt buckle for achieving $1 million in sales.

Results will be announced on Aug. 10.

Barbecue is hot!

Texas Motor Speedway and country singer/songwriter Jon Pardi’s Pardi Batch Spirits are getting in the barbecue spirit in September. At the GEICO Infield Campground, they will bring the Pardi Batch BBQ Showdown presented by Pit Boss Grills during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Playoffs weekend.

In addition to title sponsorship of the Pardi Batch BBQ Showdown presented by Pit Boss Grills, Pardi Batch Spirits has also been named the Official Whiskey of Texas Motor Speedway.

The event will be sanctioned by the International Barbeque Cookers Association. Contestants will compete in three categories – brisket, pork spare ribs and half chicken – with cooking beginning Sept. 22 and judging taking place Sept. 23 at noon (chicken), 1:30 p.m. (spare ribs) and 3 p.m. (brisket).

A $5,000 total payout will go to the top 10 finishers in each BBQ category. The top-five awards will be announced and presented during the pre-race activities for the Sept. 24 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

If you’ve recovered from that barbecue event, another sports-related barbecue event is set for October at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Officials estimate 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs will get smoked as some of the biggest names in the business come together at Q BBQ Fest presented by Miller Lite, in partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, Oct. 6-8.

Q BBQ Fest – which also hosts events in Kansas City and Denver – is a weekend-long celebration of diverse experiences, award-winning cuisine, local music, barbecue tutorials and demonstrations, as well as games and activities. Q BBQ FEST, presented by Miller Lite,in partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, features more than 10 world class pitmasters from Texas and around the country. The pitmasters for this year’s event haven’t been announced yet, but the 2022 event featured Barrett Black from Black’s Barbecue in Lockhart and Brandon Hurtado of Hurtado Barbecue in Arlington.

Paul Stiff, Molson Coors Field marketing manager, said that this summer Miller Light released a beer-infused charcoal for backyard pitmasters.

General admission, VIP and kid’s tickets are available, all which include free parking:

General admission is a 3 hours all you can eat with drinks available for purchase: starting at $69

VIP 4 hours all you can eat and drink, VIP-only pitmasters and exclusive lounge areas: starting at $139

Kid’s ticket all you can eat (ages 13-20): $35

Children 13 and under enter free

Tickets can be purchased at QBBQDallas.com and seatgeek.com.

Hot Dog!

Chicago’s famous Portillo’s will open its first restaurant in Fort Worth, in the North City Development on North Tarrant Parkway between Interstate 35 and 287. The 7,800-square-foot restaurant will feature a garage-style design and have seating for 180 guests inside and an additional 50 on the outdoor patio. It will also feature Portillo’s double drive-thru lanes. And, of course, it will have Portillo’s signature hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and chocolate cake shake.

Portillo’s opened its first north Texas location in The Colony and has since announced plans for locations in Arlington and Allen.

Fans can sign up a chance to attend a free sneak peek training meal before the opening of the Fort Worth restaurant by visiting Portillos.com/FortWorth.

