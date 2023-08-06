In 2001, rookie Phoenix police officer Jason Schechterle was on patrol when a car crashed into the rear of his squad car.

The patrol car burst into flames on impact. He suffered severe burns to more than 40% of his body that have since required 56 surgeries.

He’s now a public speaker and retired police officer, and Schechterle recently shared his story with the Burnett School of Medicine at Texas Christian University’s incoming class of 2027 about the importance of empathy and compassion, two qualities he and TCU administrators believe to be key for the future of medical care.

“Whatever your specialty is, people expect you to perform,” Schechterle said. “But it’s OK to be a human being, it’s OK to care.”

Inside a TCU ballroom in front of 60 students, Schechterle told the grisly details of the crash and the medical care he received that made him as strong, if not stronger, than he was before.

“My life is so good because of what those doctors did,” Schechterle said.

His speech helped frame the incoming students’ education in terms of the importance of patient care, said Natalie Lundsteen, assistant dean for student affairs. Empathy and compassion are two tenets the Burnett School of Medicine has been imprinting on students since its founding in 2019.

“It’s about being empathetic scholars,” Lundsteen said. “It’s about caring for a patient who is sometimes at the worst moment of their life and recognizing they can come out of it.”

‘Advocate for patients’

Class of 2027’s Sean Kelso said he’ll now forever keep that in mind. He saw the value in starting his class’ education with the lessons Schechterle preached, he said.

“Something I really took away was how strongly he related to his sense of service and being outside of yourself in that you’re there for them and not your own greatness,” Kelso said.

A 2020 graduate of Columbia University, where he studied English literature, Kelso is well aware that everyone, and every patient, has their own unique story to tell.

“We have to do our best to not only relate with patients, but really advocate for them in every sense of the word and find ways to improve their lives, not only through medicine, but also humanistically through the ways we communicate and show our emotions,” Kelso said.

Kevin Chao, a student in his third year at the school and a former TCU swimmer, said the university’s curriculum only continues to impart this onto its students. He has learned how to empathetically talk to patients and their family members, he said.

2024 scholarships

Beginning this coming year, Chao and his fellow students, besides the incoming class, have the opportunity to receive $20,000 toward their fiscal year 2024 tuition.

On July 26, an anonymous donor family provided a one-time, merit-based gift to the 60 students in each class. A maximum of $3.6 million could be contributed toward students’ education, though Lundsteen said that’s unlikely to happen.

Chao learned through instruction to have empathy during patient care. The empathy the anonymous family must have in recognizing these students’ situation is tremendous, he said.

He said loans he and his classmates have been forced to take out are hefty, averaging $250,000, compounded at a 7% to 8% interest rate, he said.

“It’s not cheap, and it was just such a relief,” Chao said. “That’s one less thing I have to worry about. One less thing that could’ve taken my attention away from patient care and actually learning true medicine.”

Expenses that come with medical school aren’t just limited to tuition either, Lundsteen said. Medical books are significantly more expensive than undergraduate textbooks, and simply applying to residency may reach up to $1,000.

“These are things that are expected as part of medical school, but how do we expect them to get this money at this point in time?” Lundsteen said. “It will help tremendously for those who have loans.”

The scholarship money Chao will receive will only motivate him to work harder and show more empathy than ever before, he said.

“It means everything to know that the community we’re trying to learn from, support and hopefully practice in is pouring energy into us before we’re even able to fully pour energy, and empathy, back into the community,” he said.

‘Leave somebody else better’

Schechterle, the retired police officer, said that outpouring of energy and empathy is what the future generation of medicine must keep in mind.

He remembers lying in a hospital bed, his whole body burnt, simply needing someone to listen, relate and care. He said, fortunately, that’s just what he received, and told Burnett School of Medicine students that’s the care he hopes everyone receives in the future.

“If you leave this world better than you found it, you leave somebody else better than you found them, you’re never going to be a failure,” Schechterle said. Matthew Sgroi is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.