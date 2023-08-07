Fort Worth resident Mae Cora Peterson valued education above all else.

She grew up living on the Colored Normal, Industrial, Agricultural and Mechanical College of South Carolina campus where her father taught, and was shown opportunities other Black Americans at the time didn’t have. She seized on education as a way to build a better life.

“Her upbringing was anything but typical for African Americans of that era,” her daughter, Mattie Compton, said.

Mae Cora Peterson is remembered by friends and family as a proponent of education. She lived to the age of 106 and is shown here in an undated photo that her daughter said was likely taken sometime around 1947. (Courtesy photo | Mattie Compton)

Peterson instilled her love of education into her children and grandchildren as well as the hundreds of students she taught. She died July 20 at 106. She is survived by her daughter, Mattie Compton; her son, John Peterson; and her three grandsons.

Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 12 at Broadway Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 305 W. Broadway, in Fort Worth. Peterson requested donations to charity over flowers.

Funeral arrangements Memorial services for Mae Cora Peterson will take place in the following order.

Visitation: When: 1-5 p.m. Aug. 11 Where: Historic Baker Funeral Home, 301 E. Rosedale St., in Fort Worth. Funeral service: When: 10 a.m. Aug. 12 Where: Broadway Baptist Church, 305 West Broadway Ave. in Fort Worth

‘She did what it took’

Peterson was born Sept.14, 1916, in Columbia, South Carolina. As a toddler, she moved with her family to Orangeburg, South Carolina. Peterson was the youngest of five siblings.

In a 2012 interview with Todd Moye, director of University of North Texas’ Oral History program, Peterson’s parents gave their children the opportunity to go as far as they wanted in their education.

“We had the full backing of our parents,” she said at the time.

In the interview, Peterson credited her success in life to her mother. She recalled how her mother fought for her daughter to get on a train to Michigan after operators withheld her ticket because she was Black. Ultimately, Peterson sat on the train and made her way to Michigan University to start working on her master’s degree in education.

“My mother didn’t go down in the history books,” Peterson said. “But she did what it took to stand up for her rights. That was the way I was brought up.”

After earning her master’s degree, Peterson started working as a clerk for the Black division of the Methodist Church in New York.

In what Compton called a “fateful association” with a Methodist bishop, Peterson was offered a position as executive director of the Young Women’s Christian Association in Fort Worth. In the early 1940s, Peterson moved to Texas.

Peterson met her husband, James Edward Peterson Sr., in Fort Worth. They were together for 45 years until his death in 1992.

“Mother said he had been the one,” Compton recalled.

Moving to Stop Six

Compton and her family moved into their Stop Six home in the 1950s.

Compton’s earliest memories of her mother were the trips to her grandparents’ house in Orangeburg. The drive from Texas was 24 hours.

Compton remembered mother would pack sandwiches, fried chicken, deviled eggs, fruit and baked Toll House cookies for the long trip.

Their trips were before the adoption of the Civil Rights Act in 1964, so the family was barred from entering restaurants, Compton said.

“We just had a gigantic box of food because there was no place for us to stop and stay overnight,” she said. “If we could get something, you had to go to the back door and my parents were too dignified for that.”

‘She was so faithful’

Peterson worked with the Young Women’s Christian Association for five years before eventually moving on to Fort Worth ISD. Peterson worked for the district for nearly 30 years, with most of that time at Dunbar High School. She continued to stay active in her community even after retirement in 1980.

She participated in activities with her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta. She had season tickets to the Fort Worth Symphony and was a member of Broadway Baptist Church.

Fort Worth resident Linda Mitchell has been a member of the Broadway Baptist Church for 50 years. The retired Trimble Tech High School teacher met Peterson at the church.

“I’m sure the angels are celebrating big time welcoming her home,” Mitchell said. “She came to church using a walker — she was so faithful and such a servant. She was the kind of person you wanted to listen to everything she said.”

‘She just kept going’

Peterson was always doing crossword puzzles, Compton said. But Compton could never keep up with her mother.

Peterson also never stopped wearing her favorite perfume, Clinique Aromatic Elixir.

Compton left her position as a federal prosecutor at the U.S. attorney’s office to move back into her Stop Six childhood home in 2018 to care for her mother.

“She really was a very strong person,” Compton said. “She just kept going.”

In 2019, Peterson moved into The Pavilion at Creekwood in Mansfield, a senior living community, after she fell and could not get up, Compton said.

Peterson was quiet during her time in Mansfield. But two days before her passing, Compton said her mother’s demeanor changed.

“She was talking up a blue streak and she was eating and wouldn’t let me help her,” she said. “She intended to feed herself completely, which she was capable of doing.”

Peterson cracked jokes, told stories and more in those final days, Compton said.

“She was her real personality at the end,” Compton said.

Even after she moved into the facility, her former students still sent birthday cards and stopped by during her drive-by celebrations.

“She was very beloved by her students,” Compton said.

