A train sits halted on Morningside Drive on July 20. According to Jennings-May St. Louis neighborhood association president Angela Castillo Blochowicz, the trains stopped, blocking busy intersections 33 times from February to July 2023. Her journal noted that from July to Aug. 7, the train halted traffic another 7 times. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

the sound of railroad crossing bells

Since 2019, Sandra Clark, her partner, Scotty Scott, and their two toddlers often lose sleep toin the Jennings-May St. Louis neighborhood.

“In 2019, we moved to May Street, but before then, we lived on Rosedale where the ambulances and the police cars go all night. We had a newborn, so when we saw the train, we didn’t think it would bother us,” Clark said. “It bothered us a lot. It was every night and very loud. And if and when it stopped, they would blow their horn super loud for extended periods of time.”

Every second of sleep counts when you’re working, raising two toddlers and maintaining a household, Clark said. She is currently training to be a counselor — at her internship, she can work from home or at her office, but taking client calls has become more and more difficult for Clark.

Sometimes, the railroad crossing bells ring from mid-afternoon one day, through the night and into the morning — leaving residents with the audio burned into their minds.

The train, which crosses through Morningside Drive on the west side of Interstate 35, wreaks havoc on residents’ daily lives. In February 2023, neighborhood association president Angela Castillo Blochowicz began journaling every time the train stopped.

In her journal, she noted the train stopped for 16 hours from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26. On March 10 and May 16, the train blocked the road for more than 24 hours, she noted in her journal.

“It’s 24-plus hours these trains are sitting there. It is relatively new. I want to say within the last year and a half because I’ve lived there my whole life and there have always been trains, but they’ve never been stopped like this,” Castillo Blochowicz said.

Other residents and nearby workers have issues with the trains, too.

Waste management company Service Waste Inc., is located on both sides of West Jessamine Street, so workers often climb over stopped trains to get to and from their lunch room and work area. “It stays pretty much all day. We’re not supposed to be crossing, but these guys want to get work done,” assistant manager Less Perez said. “We used to have a contact at the city that we would be able to call, but over the years, we lost connection with them.” (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A truck waits near a stopped train on July 20. Outside of traffic disruptions, Jennings-May St. Louis residents agree railroad crossing bells may be the biggest issue. Often, the bells ring throughout the night and disrupt people’s work and sleep schedules. For Clark and her partner Scott, lost sleep time cannot be made up between work and raising their raising their 1- and 4-year-old kids. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A train sits stopped on July 20. When the train stopped on July 11, residents noted a fire truck had to reroute because of a stopped train. Castillo Blochowicz said stopped trains affect more than just Jennings-May St. Louis residents. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Clark said she’s had to be more mindful of her schedule living near the train — but the sounds are harder to faze out.

“I feel like the ambulances and stuff kind of became more background noise eventually at Rosedale, but the train is very obnoxious,” Clark said. “It just disturbs the peace and the balance of life.”

Both Clark and Castillo Blochowicz proposed the city build overpasses or underpasses for the train to alleviate traffic congestion; both, however, are lost on what to do about the noise.

