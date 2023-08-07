“In 2019, we moved to May Street, but before then, we lived on Rosedale where the ambulances and the police cars go all night. We had a newborn, so when we saw the train, we didn’t think it would bother us,” Clark said. “It bothered us a lot. It was every night and very loud. And if and when it stopped, they would blow their horn super loud for extended periods of time.”
Every second of sleep counts when you’re working, raising two toddlers and maintaining a household, Clark said. She is currently training to be a counselor — at her internship, she can work from home or at her office, but taking client calls has become more and more difficult for Clark.
Sometimes, the railroad crossing bells ring from mid-afternoon one day, through the night and into the morning — leaving residents with the audio burned into their minds.
The train, which crosses through Morningside Drive on the west side of Interstate 35, wreaks havoc on residents’ daily lives. In February 2023, neighborhood association president Angela Castillo Blochowicz began journaling every time the train stopped.
In her journal, she noted the train stopped for 16 hours from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26. On March 10 and May 16, the train blocked the road for more than 24 hours, she noted in her journal.
“It’s 24-plus hours these trains are sitting there. It is relatively new. I want to say within the last year and a half because I’ve lived there my whole life and there have always been trains, but they’ve never been stopped like this,” Castillo Blochowicz said.
Other residents and nearby workers have issues with the trains, too.
Clark said she’s had to be more mindful of her schedule living near the train — but the sounds are harder to faze out.
“I feel like the ambulances and stuff kind of became more background noise eventually at Rosedale, but the train is very obnoxious,” Clark said. “It just disturbs the peace and the balance of life.”
Both Clark and Castillo Blochowicz proposed the city build overpasses or underpasses for the train to alleviate traffic congestion; both, however, are lost on what to do about the noise.
