Putting on the clothes he wants to wear is an act of revolution and protest every morning for Jonah Murray.

Murray, who uses they and him pronouns, leads what he describes as the only transgender community center in Tarrant County — a space he wishes he had growing up as a trans child.

Finn’s Place is a community center for trans and gender diverse communities. Its mission is to help people in the LGBTQ+ community find helpful resources and supportive connections. The community center is named after Finn Spicer, a trans boy who died in 2018, and operates to pass on a message he lived by: “Bee yourself.”

The way Finn always elongated the “e” sound inspired the community center’s logo — a bee.

Through hosting events and educational conversations, board members of Finn’s Place have found ways to help others — and themselves — on their self-discovery journeys.

Murray, board president, did not start his journey to find his true identity until later in life.

“I came out when I was in college,” said Murray, board president. “I didn’t know what the word transgender meant until I learned about it — in college.”

Murray, who attended a Catholic high school, had restricted opportunities to engage in topics about the LGBTQ+ community. In college, meeting new people and studying politics and philosophy opened up new conversations.

“That led to self discovery, and I realized just how much a space like Finn’s Place is needed,” he said.

Connecting people to ‘everything’

Colorful paintings embellish the pale walls inside Finn’s Place.

String lights dance above lime green chairs. Bold blue, green and magenta pillows rest on yellow and navy couches.

But, a plain, black bookcase is what greets visitors at the door. Its shelves host stacks of pamphlets with community resources.

“We have all the different things that people can access,” Murray said. “LGBTQ friendly businesses, a place that you can get a haircut or your nails done.”

Information on LGBTQ+ homelessness, affordable housing and healthcare services are also available.

Several other services are hosted directly by Finn’s Place through its events.

One of the most popular programs is a clothing swap, where people who are transitioning can bring clothes that no longer represent their gender and go home with those that do.

Other events include instructional activities like a self defense class or a make-up class.

“We’re trying to connect people to everything,” Murray said.

In addition to connecting people to resources, programs hosted at Finn’s Place aim to create a bonding environment for those who attend.

The space is always open for people to use, and some events are as simple as just coming in to hang out and drink coffee.

A seating area at Finn’s Place where people can read and socialize. (Sara Honda | Fort Worth)

“A lot of times, LGBTQ — and specifically trans communities — form online,” Murray said. “While that’s extremely helpful, it’s just not the same as having an in-person connection, having a physical space to go in to feel safe.”

By facilitating face-to-face interactions, board members of Finn’s Place say they want to unite a community in Tarrant County that fosters trans joy — a term that describes a trans person feeling safe, respected and supported.

A vision for safe space

Murray heard in 2022 that a church planned to create a trans community center. He knew he had to get involved.

Galileo Christian Church, the next-door neighbor to Finn’s Place, was Finn’s faith community. The idea of Finn’s Place was a part of the church’s mission to “do justice for LGBTQ people.”

The church had spent several years trying to defend the LGBTQ+ community against legislative restrictions on transgender medical care, said Rev. Katie Hays, founder and pastor of the church. But the members wanted to take a proactive approach.

“We hadn’t been making a lot of headway in trying to get legislative protections put in place,” Hays said.

Texas is one of 21 states that ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill in June that will go into effect Sept. 1.

A wall at Finn’s Place dedicated to Finn Spicer, a trans boy who was a part of the space’s parent organization, Galileo Christian Church.(Sara Honda | Fort Worth Report)

“We started dreaming about how we could do something for a community that our church knows is extremely vulnerable and doesn’t have very many safe and welcoming spaces,” Hays said.

The church continues to support Finn’s Place financially, but the space is independently run under Murray and other board members who want to carry out its intended purpose.

“The second we opened our doors, the community came flooding in,” Murray said. “It’s truly become an open space for self discovery and self love.”

Finn’s Place now serves around 20 families consistently and partners with over 20 community groups including nonprofit organizations, businesses and service providers. In addition to the regular members, many others come to utilize the space, Murray said.

Finding a family

One of the first people to step inside was V Lake, 19, who uses the pronoun they.

They were in need of a place like Finn’s Place when they attended the grand opening.

“When I first walked into this space, I felt really welcomed,” they said.

Now, Lake is the head of marketing and youngest member on the board.

Lake used to feel isolated by their identity. But they met others in the gender-diverse community at Finn’s Place who have felt the same way.

“I didn’t have a place like this as a kid,” they said. “So it’s a sense of hope that there are people who have come before me that have made it.”

Lake hopes to do for others what Finn’s Place has done for them.

“My parents are not necessarily the most supportive people, so I consider Finn’s Place my family,” they said. “They’ve really stepped up and become a significant part of my life.”

When Lake first came to Finn’s Place, they went by a different name. When they wanted to change it, the acceptance was immediate.

The board members changed Lake’s work email address, their name on the website and ordered them a new name tag without hesitation.

“I loved it,” V said. “They’ve done the things for me that parents should do.”

Making things ‘a little less impossible’

Tracie Quinn felt lost when her child came out to her as trans four years ago. She didn’t know where to find the resources her child needed.

“It’s isolating and scary,” Quinn said.

At the time, Quinn was attending a church that was not supportive of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I was trying to be accepting while navigating all of it and not really understanding it,” she said. “I think coming to Galileo church helped me broaden my understanding that God’s love is for everyone.”

Now, Quinn, the programming chair at Finn’s Place, has become for others what she was seeking then.

“For me, it was about creating a space that could benefit people like my child in a state that isn’t very supportive,” she said.

While helping people in the trans community, Quinn found her own safe space at Finn’s Place through a parent group for those with trans children.

“I hear a lot of stories that are similar to mine, and we’re all going through it but we can lean on each other,” Quinn said. “It feels impossible but a little bit less impossible with that support.”

She aims to provide the same support through the activities she helps host at Finn’s Place. She is reminded of her mission at every event.

“You can see the walls that people have up, come down,” she said. “It just fills me with joy to see that it’s working, and it’s needed and it’s happening.”

Being a parent of a trans kid is hard, because other parents sometimes label you as “incorrect,” Quinn said, but she has never been happier to do it. To her, looking for the good in life is what it’s all about — a message passed down to her from her mother-in-law.

“It’s not about finding the best possible perfect thing,” she said. “It’s just to feel content and find the good in places.”

And Finn’s Place, for many, is “100% one of those goods,” Quinn said.

Sara Honda is the audience engagement and social media fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at sara.honda@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

