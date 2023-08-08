Scott Walters, a professor at the University of North Texas Health Science Center, carries Narcan wherever he goes in case he has to save someone from an opioid overdose.

Medical professionals, like Walters, want patients to have access to easy to understand health information to avoid misusing opioids. Their push for health literacy was a major focal point at a recent Health Science Center conference.

In 2020, 165 Tarrant County residents died because of opioids. The same year, Tarrant County had 878 opioid-related, non-fatal emergency department visits, according to the most recently available data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. The county also had 253 calls about opioid exposure to the Texas Poison Center Network.

A Fort Worth Report request for more recent data from the Department of State Health Services was not immediately answered by publication time.

Teresa Wagner, interim director at SaferCare Texas, has devoted the past decade to improving access to comprehensible health care information. Medical jargon can be difficult to follow. An opioid prescription might say to take as needed or to take twice a day, and many patients don’t know what to do, she said. For opioid patients, that can be deadly.

“Perhaps they don’t understand the reason for their medications, or how often they should be taking their medications, or even if they do know, they can’t read,” Wagner said.

Patients also can experience withdrawal once they are off the medication, Walters said. People have to consider this risk, especially if they take medications for extended periods of time.

Dr. Eric Griggs, a New Orleans-based doctor and health educator who spoke at the conference, said clear communication between patients and their health care providers can mitigate confusion that could end up saving someone’s life.

“Language matters,” Griggs said.

Street opioids also pose a problem. Consumers will get a pill from a friend or off social media and not know what it contains, Walters said.

“Nowadays people take a pill that wasn’t prescribed for them, and it turns out that it contains something that’s not what they intended to take,” Walters said.

Walters talks to his two teenage children about the dangers of opioids and encourages other parents to do the same. He advocates for simplifying information so the public can understand the possible dangers of opioids.

Naloxone training Naloxone is an FDA approved medication that reverses an opioid overdose – including heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioid medications. You should call 9-1-1 immediately before administering a naloxone product. There are two forms of naloxone products people can use without medical training: prefilled nasal spray and an injectable.

Naloxone can restore normal breathing within 2 to 3 minutes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides videos on their site that show how to administer either product. You can watch the videos and read more about how to prevent an opioid overdose, signs of an overdose and where to find naloxone products here.

He and other medical professionals consider the opioid crisis a poison control problem and use the term to alarm people about misusing opioids.

Fort Worth drug disposal programs The city of Fort Worth has several locations where residents can go and properly dispose of unwanted and expired medications. These Drug Take-Back Kiosks are open 24/7 Walgreens, 6205 Westcreek Drive, in Fort Worth

Walgreens, 4520 Western Center Blvd., in Fort Worth These medication disposal kiosks are located at five Fort Worth police stations and are open from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Central Division, 501 Jones St., in Fort Worth

East Division, 1100 Nashville Ave., in Fort Worth

Northwest Division, 2500 N. Houston St., in Fort Worth

South Division, 7650 McCart Ave., in Fort Worth

West Division, 3525 Marquita Drive, in Fort Worth

“Talking about it from a poison control perspective, that’s health literacy. You don’t have any idea what’s in that pill if it wasn’t prescribed for you. So you have to assume there’s a chance it could be a poisoned kind of pill,” he said.

For the past 20 years, Walters has worked toward destigmatizing and promoting overdose education and naloxone distribution, a medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration that rapidly reverses opioid overdoses.

Walters urged Fort Worth residents to familiarize themselves with naloxone products like Narcan that can prevent an opioid overdose. Someone can learn how to administer Narcan in a matter of minutes, he said.

Walters pointed out that unused opioid pills in medicine cabinets can be dangerous, too — especially if anyone has access to it. Walters encouraged residents to dispose of unused medications, including opioids, through drug disposal programs.

People who use opioids also need access to medications for their addiction and recovery support, he said. They can also make sure a person with Narcan is around them or they can use less, also known as tapering.

The best approach for patients is one that maximizes their safety with whatever they’re doing, Walters said.

“What’s the best solution that people will actually use?” he said. That’s the definition of health literacy.”

Marcela Sanchez is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcela.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

