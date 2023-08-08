Jaysen Price is eager to make the first touchdown at his university’s new home field.

The junior receiver and punt returner cannot wait for the Rams to step foot on Texas Wesleyan University’s on-campus football stadium.

The Karen Cramer Stadium is well underway since May 2022, but university officials haven’t released a completion date. The project is a part of the university’s Rosedale Renaissance, Texas Wesleyan’s ongoing efforts to foster economic growth in the Polytechnic Heights neighborhood. University athletes and administrators expect the stadium to be a hub that draws in students and community members to the neighborhood.

“We’re very excited,” Price said. “It’s going to drive a lot of attraction to campus.”

Texas Wesleyan’s football program returned in 2017 after a 76-year hiatus. Since then, the team has been playing at Fort Worth ISD’s Farrington Field and practicing at the district’s other facilities.

Starting this upcoming football season, the Rams will be moving their home games to Crowley ISD’s Multi-Purpose Stadium. The university expects the new facility, built in 2022, to enhance player and spectator experiences.

The university’s on-campus stadium, billed as a $16.5 million project, will increase Texas Wesleyan’s sports tourism, said Brian Builta, interim vice president of advancement. The stadium will also host other athletic programs like soccer, track and field and intramural sports.

When people do come out to watch the Rams play, they are going to be at Crowley ISD’s stadium, Builta said.

“So they come, but they don’t even come to campus,” he said.

The stadium’s role in the university’s economic development efforts is attracting people to nearby establishments and bringing more businesses to East Rosedale Street, the subject of the revitalization project.

“It’s really about foot traffic in a depressed area,” Builta said. “It won’t get undepressed overnight, but that’s the hope.”

Additionally, university officials plan to generate income by renting out the stadium to other schools for athletic events, which they expect would attract an even larger community to the neighborhood.

Builta hopes the stadium will serve the same purpose as the university’s Nick and Lou Martin Center, which has successfully brought traffic to campus and nearby areas. Since its opening in 2020, the student center has been used for proms, other university events, company banquets and meetings, including public events for the Fort Worth Report.

“We’ve seen it work,” Builta said. “This is just a stadium version of the same thing.”

The stadium is currently undergoing the process of getting the basic amenities like the field and lighting installed. Crews recently installed the goal posts. The next phase is building the fieldhouse.

Once that is built, the field will be available for the football team to practice on for the majority of the 2023 season, Builta said. But administrators are focusing on the next step, and a completion date for the stadium is hard to predict.

“I won’t even venture a guess,” he said. “My only next thing is finishing the fundraising for the fieldhouse — and we’re close.”

The fundraising target for the fieldhouse, which includes locker rooms and bathrooms, is $6 million.

There is about $800,000 left to raise, Builta said. University officials expect to reach their goal by the end of this year or early 2024.

As the university takes the project one phase at a time, the Rams are doing the same with their season while they wait for their new home.

“Whenever it opens up, we’ll get out there and handle business,” said Jamarrion Reed, junior defensive end. “But our real focus right now is on one game at a time.”

The stadium will be a positive addition that addresses several issues that come with commuting to fields, said Joe Prud’homme, head coach of the Rams. Like his players, he is trying not to think too far ahead.

“If we can get all the facilities in place and we can dress there, have ice machines or have a cool space for them, that’ll be a very positive addition,” he said. “For now, we have to worry about getting ready for the season.”

Because of their full attention on the upcoming season, the Rams haven’t thought of a way to welcome the stadium, Prud’homme said. But, knowing his players, he expects a celebration.

“My guys love to have a good time,” he said. “We’ll figure out something to initiate it.”

But, Reed already knows there’s only one correct way to celebrate — by winning their first, real home game, he said.

Rams 2023 Football Schedule Here is when you can watch the Rams play this upcoming season. Home games are played at Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium: Aug. 26 vs. John Melvin University Time: 6 p.m. Sept. 2 vs. Ottawa University Arizona Time: 7 p.m. Sept. 23 vs. Saint Thomas University Time: 7 p.m. Oct. 21 vs. Wayland Baptist University Time: 2 p.m. Nov 11 vs. Louisiana Christian University Time: 2 p.m. Away games: Sept. 9 vs. North American University Time: TBA Sept. 16 vs. Oklahoma Panhandle State University Time: 7p.m. Sept. 30 vs. Arkansas Baptist College Time: TBA Oct. 14 vs.Southwestern Assemblies of God University Time: 2 p.m. Oct. 28 vs. Texas College Time: TBA Nov. 4 vs. Langston Time: 2 p.m.

Disclosure: Texas Wesleyan University has been a financial supporter of the Fort Worth Report. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Sara Honda is the audience engagement and social media fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at sara.honda@fortworthreport.org.

