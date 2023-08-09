Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is getting closer to its 2030 goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

U.S. Reps. Beth Van Duyne and Colin Allred and top airport officials broke ground Aug. 9 on a new utility plant that will use electricity from 100% renewable sources to provide heating and cooling for the airport.

The $234 million plant is expected to provide additional capacity for future airport growth, substantially decrease greenhouse gas emissions, improve local air quality and lower the plant’s water usage by 29% compared to the current system, according to a media release.

The plant, located between Terminal A and Terminal B of the airport, is planned to open in mid-2025.

The facility is called the electric Central Utility Plant. At the groundbreaking, Cameron Bryan, deputy director of the Federal Aviation Administration, said the plant will help DFW Airport set an example for the aviation industry worldwide.

DFW Airport is gearing up for other renovations and expansions. The airport recently announced plans to renovate existing terminals, upgrade roadways and add a new terminal. The plant will play a part in supporting those projects.

“Before you do those projects, you have to have the infrastructure support to provide the ability to keep growing,” DFW Airport CEO Sean Donohue said.

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, left, Sean Donohue, CEO of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, center, and U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Irving, talk Aug. 9, 2023, at the groundbreaking event for the new utility plant at the airport. Over $116 million for the plant comes from federal sources. (Dang Le | Fort Worth Report)

A bipartisan effort

More than $116 million for the project comes from federal sources, including $107 million from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Van Duyne, an Irving Republican who sat on the House Infrastructure and Transportation Committee, said she would always prioritize getting funding for her district, home to DFW Airport.

More people are relocating to Texas, contributing to the area’s growth and creating additional demand for energy, water and other resources. The project is “another factor in the checkbox of all the above,” Van Duyne said.

Allred, a Dallas Democrat, said the project proves how Congress can address challenges through bipartisanship.

“This is an enormously important project not only for DFW Airport but for our region,” he said.

A look into the future

The project will help DFW Airport hit net zero carbon emissions two decades ahead of the U.N.’s global target.

U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Irving, talk Aug. 9, 2023, at the groundbreaking event for the electric Central Utility Plant at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Van Duyne’s district is home to the airport. (Dang Le | Fort Worth Report)

DFW Airport is the nation’s first and largest carbon-neutral airport, meaning it is removing as many greenhouse gasses as it is emitting into the atmosphere, said Bryan, the FAA official.

By the end of the decade, Donohue said the airport will work on overall electrification of the airport by potentially adding vehicles like electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft — which are similar but quieter than helicopters and produce zero emissions. The airport plans to reconstruct one of its major runways in a few weeks, and it’s looking to recycle 100% of the concrete.

The plant will improve air quality in the Metroplex area and enable economic growth by providing both short and long-term jobs for skilled workers and technicians in North Texas, Bryan said.

“We continue to be global leaders when it comes to aviation sustainability, and this project will enable us to keep pushing that,” Donohue, the airport CEO, said.

Dang Le is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at dang.le@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

