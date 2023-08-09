Are you looking for a place to escape the sweltering heat and can’t book a flight to your choice of island destinations? Securing a reservation at your nearest Caribbean restaurant might be the next best thing.

Although Jamaica may be the first place that comes to mind, don’t forget the “Caribbean” is composed of multiple islands and countries, including Puerto Rico, Cuba, Haiti, Dominican Republic and even some parts of Mexico.

In Texas, one of the most popular representations of Caribbean islands is Jamaica. Longtime favorite Jamaica Gates, located at 1020 W. Arkansas Lane in Arlington, has been visited by thousands throughout its 15 years of service – including one very famous diner, Guy Fieri, from Food Network’s long running Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Although Fieri visited a decade ago, remnants of his visit can still be seen in the authentic establishment. Co-owner Teno Tapper and his family immigrated to the United States from Port Antonio, Jamaica, in 1992. Jamaican food, for example, is often described as a combination of spices, diverse cultures and their creative blends of sauces that embody the bold flavors we expect when we’re eating the broad array of island cuisines.

The inside of Jamaica Gates restaurant in Arlington.(Courtesy photo | Jamaica Gates)

Back inside the Arlington oasis known formally as Jamaica Gates Caribbean Cuisine, various colorful flags representing other nations and posters of renowned island son, musician and songwriter Bob Marley line the crimson walls. Many immediately associate jerk chicken as being the only dish of this beautiful island, but truthfully it is full of brazen dishes with complex depth and rich sauces.

Proteins commonly used to soak up the heat of curried dishes are fish, chicken, goat or mutton. In Jamaica, the classically South Asian dish takes on the comforting taste of Jamaica by incorporating hot peppers, garlic, onion, ginger, and aromatics before slowly braising the meats to draw out the familiar flavors. Here at this family-owned and -operated restaurant, the most popular dishes range from traditional to more Americanized versions of Jamaican foods. Oxtail, rice and peas and beef patties are juxtaposed against contemporary add-ons like Rasta pasta or assorted chicken wings that take advantage of Caribbean-inspired flavor profiles.

Another wonderful restaurant located in Arlington is One Love Lounge, 2315 S. Cooper St. If you’re looking to try a place that offers quality food options inspired by the Caribbeans in a relaxed West Indian atmosphere, I highly recommend One Love. I haven’t visited as recently as the others mentioned here, but when I last dined before the pandemic, my palate was pleased!

A Stephanie’s favorite is oxtails and rice and peas and cabbage. (Deah Mitchell | Fort Worth Report)

In Fort Worth, Stephanie’s Jamaican Kitchen, 1409 Evans Ave., is one of the few Jamaican restaurants in Fort Worth, residing in the Historic Southside neighborhood near the iconic intersection of Evans and Rosedale streets. If you’ve never visited, the one thing to know is the food is deliciously authentic, and they are in good company. The highly anticipated National Juneteenth Museum, award-winning Smoke A Holics BBQ, HustleBlendz (coffee shop) and legacy restaurant MaMa E’s all rest comfortably within the same intersection and are in walking distance to Stephanie’s, which also has vegetarian options, as well as pescatarian delights like escoveotch (red snapper).

And lastly, if you need more reasons to acquire a taste for the beloved Caribbean cuisine, look no farther than famed writer, food sociologist and anthropologist Zora Neale Hurston. The American author chose to live in the Caribbean while she researched the religious practice of voodoo and wrote the acclaimed novel “Their Eyes Were Watching God.”

While studying, she began to see the obvious similarities between the islands and her home state of Florida. While in Haiti performing anthropological field studies, she acquired tastes for traditional foods that reminded her of home – citrus-y fruits and pungent flavors. After returning to The Sunshine State, during the Great Depression, she signed on with the “America Eats” project, where she contributed to documenting food and folklore. When speaking of jerk she commented, “It is hard to imagine anything better than pork the way the Maroons jerk it.” The links between American barbecue and jerk are just two more similarities where the diaspora meet in the vast field of culinary history.

Dish with Deah For more about Deah Mitchell or the Dish with Deah columns, click here.

Know any other authentic Caribbean restaurants in Tarrant County not mentioned? Send me an email! I’d love to build our list and give them a try.

Deah Mitchell writes about more than food. You can email her at deah.mitchell@fortworthreport.org.

